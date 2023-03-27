‘Gilmore Girls’: Lorelai and Rory Gilmore’s Pettiest Fights

Most of the mother-daughter drama on Gilmore Girls happened between Lorelai and Emily Gilmore. Still, Rory and Lorelai Gilmore had a few fights during the show’s seven-season run. A couple of those fights were really big ones, too. We’ve collected three of the famed duo’s dumbest arguments.

Lorelai accusing Rory of stretching out her sweaters was among the pettiest arguments the duo ever had

Showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino wanted to establish Rory and Lorelai Gilmore as friends more than mother and daughter early on in Gilmore Girls. One of the ways she did that was by injecting petty arguments into their daily interactions. In the third episode of the series, Rory and Lorelai argue over a sweater.

Lorelai, bothered by the fact that Rory appeared to be enjoying her time with Richard and Emily Gilmore, picks a fight over a sweater. She accuses Rory of taking her clothes and stretching them out because her “boobs are bigger.” The back-and-forth squabble was so petty that it was almost cringe-inducing. Still, the bickering feels like something that sisters would do, so the scene did its job.

Rory and Lorelai’s fight over their early romances feels petty but relatable

In season 1, episode 20, Rory and Lorelai find themselves verbally sparring on the streets of Stars Hollow over Lorelai failing to tell Rory she had started talking to Max Medina again. While the argument was substantial enough to motivate Rory to leave Stars Hollow for the night, it was ultimately petty.

During the battle, Rory questions why Lorelai didn’t bother to tell her she had started speaking to Max Medina again. Lorelai rants about her middle school boyfriend and her best friend at the time, which prompts Rory to ask her to speed up the story. Lorelai’s final closing argument was simple. She said, “I didn’t want to be Nevina Cutler!” In the end, they work things out, and the fight makes a lot of sense, but the way the duo verbally berated each other is almost comical.

Rory Gilmore screaming at Luke Danes about a missing RSVP was a bit ridiculous

Rory and Lorelai Gilmore’s biggest battle happened in season 5 of Gilmore Girls. After Rory drops out of Yale and moves into her grandparents’ poolhouse, Lorelai cuts her off. The two stopped communicating entirely. The six-month silence was broken when Rory called Luke’s Diner to berate Lorelai for not RSVPing to her party.

During the phone conversation, Rory flips out about proper response etiquette to a completely bewildered Luke and carries on about making the right number of chocolate boxes for her guests. The argument ends with Lorelai agreeing to go to the party. While it’s the first step in their reconciliation, we are always struck by how ridiculously petty it was.