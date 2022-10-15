‘Glee’: Did Darren Criss and Chris Colfer Ever Date in Real Life?

Glee was a massive hit for many reasons. From the star-studded cast to the catchy song mashups, the Fox TV series won viewers’ hearts for six seasons. And when it came to matters of the heart, Glee was in no short supply. Darren Criss and Chris Colfer played one of the beloved couples on the show, but did the two actors ever date in real life?

‘Glee’ offered plenty of music, drama, comedy, and romance

Glee became an instant hit when it debuted on Fox in 2009. The series revolved around a group of high schoolers who turn to music and dance to navigate the seemingly never-ending struggles of being a teen. Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, and Heather Morris were a few of the talented actors cast as students.

Leading the pack of misfits was the one and only Will Schuester (played by Matthew Morrison). Throughout the seasons, viewers enjoyed watching the musical talents chase their dreams while supporting one another. Though the show was known for its drama, with Jane Lynch playing the unforgettable Sue Sylvester, Glee also had its fair share of comedy and laughs. And no high school comedy/musical series would have been complete without a handful of love interests.

Over the series’ 121 episodes, Glee fans saw plenty of young love. Of course, many viewers rooted for Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson (played by Lea Michele and Cory Monteith), one of the show’s OG couples.

Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez (Morris and Naya Rivera) comprised another fan-favorite pair, especially considering what a monumental moment it was to have two women in a romance on network TV.

Blaine Anderson and Kurt Hummel (Darren Criss and Chris Colfer) were another LGBTQ couple that Glee fans adored.

Kurt and Blaine met as rivals, but it didn’t take long to realize there was much more behind the tension. Viewers saw the pair finally get together in the season 2 episode “Never Been Kissed.” Through the ups and the downs, Blaine and Kurt dated until their high school graduation and agreed to try a long-distance relationship. But despite their best efforts, the two broke up after Blaine cheated.

Nevertheless, their love prevailed, and in the end, Kurt and Blaine married.

But what about the two celebrities‘ real lives? Though the Glee actors had compelling on-screen chemistry, Darren Criss and Chris Colfer never dated.

Criss’ history of playing LGBTQ roles often leads people to make assumptions about his sexual identity. After appearing on Glee, Criss portrayed Andrew Cunanan, the spree killer who murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace, in 2018’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

A glimpse into the love lives of Darren Criss and Chris Colfer

Although Darren Criss and Chris Colfer aren’t together, they’re still off the market.

Criss has been married to producer and director Mia Swier since 2019. They have one daughter.

As for Colfer, he hasn’t tied the knot, but he has been booed up for a while. E! News reports that his relationship with partner Will Sherrod dates back to 2013. The two appear happy together, and many fans wonder what the future holds for the couple.

Even though Darren Criss and Chris Colfer’s romance was fictional, fans are still glad the two actors found the real deal.

