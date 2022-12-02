‘Good Morning America’: What Is Amy Robach’s Salary? Does T.J. Holmes Make More?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes of ABC’s Good Morning America fame are making a splash with their romance. The co-anchors were seen together, causing rumors to swirl about their off-screen entanglement. And they both make plenty of money from the show. So, what is Amy Robach’s salary, and does T.J. Holmes make more money? Here’s what to know.

‘Good Morning America’ co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are entangled in a romance

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach | Phil McCarten/ABC via Getty Images

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are both currently married, but they’re causing a ruckus after allegedly being spotted getting romantic together. An anonymous source told Page Six that the Good Morning America co-anchors started seeing each other around March 2022, the Los Angeles Times reports. At the time, they were training for a marathon together.

While it seemed like Robach and Holmes both engaged in affairs, another source shared that they had already separated from their respective partners. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated,” the source said.

The photos of the co-anchors showed them getting coffee, holding hands in a car, and visiting each other’s homes in New York City. Robach and Holmes deactivated their Instagrams since romance rumors have made their rounds online. But an additional source told Page Six that the couple’s “not ashamed.”

“They’re not ashamed,” They’re two consenting adults, who ended up loving each other,” one source told Page Six. “They hadn’t seen each other since Tuesday. It’s not how they wanted [news of their relationship] to come out, but it’s also kind of a relief.”

What is Amy Robach’s salary? Does T.J. Holmes make more?

T.J. Holmes, Lara Spencer, and Amy Robach | Phil McCarten/ABC via Getty Images

What is Amy Robach’s salary as an anchor for Good Morning America, and how does it compare to what T.J. Holmes makes?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amy Robach has an annual salary of $3 million, though StyleCaster notes her salary is closer to $1 million. Either way, she reportedly brings in more money than Holmes. Holmes’ exact salary is unknown, but it’s expected that he doesn’t make nearly as much as Robach.

The main news anchors on Good Morning America make even more money. George Stephanopoulos reportedly brings in a salary between $15 million to $18 million thanks to his work with GMA, ABC News, and This Week. Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan likely make a similar amount annually.

Who has a higher net worth?

"Fallout"? A source exclusively tells In Touch how ABC is handling the drama surrounding #GoodMorningAmerica's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. https://t.co/bMacYR47R8 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) December 2, 2022

With Amy Robach making more money annually on Good Morning America, she also has a higher net worth. Robach’s net worth is $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This number shows her combined net worth with her husband, Andrew Shue, an actor and internet entrepreneur who founded Cafemom.com and Cafe Media. As for T.J. Holmes, his net worth stands at $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It’s unclear how a divorce might affect Robach’s net worth. With her current net worth tied to her husband, she might lose money if she continues pursuing her romance with Holmes. Additionally, her relationship with Holmes could potentially affect her job with ABC.

