‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Is a ‘Huge Step Up’ From Season 1, According to Fans

In 2019, fans of the original Gossip Girl series were thrilled when plans for a reboot series were announced. Although production was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, eventually, the reboot got underway – and in the summer of 2021, the first season of the hit show debuted on HBO Max.

While fans were on board to see how the series handled the mythology of Gossip Girl, reviews were extremely mixed.

Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway | Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

With the first few episodes of the second season now streaming on the platform, fans are paying close attention – and according to a few viewers, the newest season is a big improvement over the first.

The first season of the ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot received negative reviews

The first season of the Gossip Girl continuation featured new characters, as well as a more diverse cast, and plenty of mature storylines. For critics, however, this adaptation didn’t land very well. Vanity Fair slammed the first season of the long-awaited series, noting that it didn’t feel “fun” in spite of the highly-produced episodes.

BuzzFeed News also didn’t have great things to say, with a review that notes, “much like a more socially conscious version of The L Word scored political points at the expense of a good time, the new Gossip Girl is way too concerned with rehabilitating its mean teens, rather than just letting them screw around and run amok in Manhattan.”

You know I can't resist a good old-fashioned rivalry. #GossipGirl returns Dec 1 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/UXbljzTutL — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) November 10, 2022

Geeks of Color said that, while the cinematography is good, the storylines feel “clumsy” overall. On the review site Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has a 62% audience score and a 38% Tomatometer score. Although many found fault with the show, some reviews were more forgiving, with one describing how “The show is much more fun when it embraces its ridiculousness and dispenses with the superficial hand-wringing.”

What are fans saying about the second season of ‘Gossip Girl’?

With the first season’s reviews so mixed, it makes sense that fans might have been nervous about the second season. Still, some fans on Reddit are praising the first few episodes, which dropped on HBO Max in early December.

“Watch it. Season two so far has been a huge step up from season one, in my opinion, it’s a lot more fun,” one fan said in response to the original poster who questioned whether the second season is worth watching at all.

Many other fans agreed that the second season is a big “step up,” while still acknowledging that there are some “cringe” acting moments from some of the lead performers. “I thought season one was so slow, but I actually am loving season two!” one Reddit poster said.

Critics are praising the second season of ‘Gossip Girl’

The sound of failing friendships? Turn that up. pic.twitter.com/6QNcqEN6Kz — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) December 4, 2022

Fans aren’t the only ones who think that the second season of Gossip Girl is better than the first. Critics are on board with the newest slew of episodes, with several reviews acknowledging that the quality has improved significantly.

Paste Magazine wrote that the second season “revels in the chaotic glory of its namesake” by focusing on the antics of the young people, while The Wrap writes that “The combination of fun plus chaos is something this season really dips its toes into, and it seems like the water is more than fine.” But as with the first season, not everyone is on the same page.

The Daily Beast slammed the second season of Gossip Girl, claiming that the series still hasn’t found its footing and suffers from “convoluted dialogue,” problems that put the show firmly in its “flop era.” Fans will have to decide for themselves, with the first few episodes of Gossip Girl Season Two now streaming on HBO Max.