‘Grantchester’: 5 Shows to Watch While You Wait for Season 8

Did you see that finale coming? The seventh season of Grantchester on PBS wrapped up on August 14, with an episode that featured a major life change for Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) that brought him and his mentor, Detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green) even closer together.

So, what’s next for everyone’s favorite crime-solving vicar? We’ll find out in Grantchester Season 8, which is currently in production in the U.K. Unfortunately, it will be a while before those episodes make it to air in the U.S. In the meantime, check out one of these shows, which feature sleuthing priests, quirky mysteries, quaint settings, and other elements that should appeal to Grantchester fans.

‘Father Brown’

Motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport is hardly the first man of the cloth to give Sherlock Holmes a run for his money. His fictional ancestor is Father Brown, a Roman Catholic priest who has a knack for solving the many murders that happen to befall his parish. The character was created by writer G.K. Chesterton and is currently played by Harry Potter alum Mark Williams in a long-running BBC series (nine seasons and counting).

The tone is bit different than Grantchester – Father Brown has far less angst than either Will or his predecessor Sidney Chambers (James Norton), for one. But the show, which airs on many PBS stations, has plenty of comic moments and a cozy, 1950s vibe. You can stream all nine season on BritBox, which also has the Father Brown spinoff Sister Boniface Mysteries.

‘Cadfael’

Who needs forensics when you've got #Cadfael on the case? pic.twitter.com/elj99dDxs4 — Drama Channel (@dramachannel) November 25, 2018

Want more crime-solving priests? Try Cadfael, a four-season series that premiered in 1994. It stars Derek Jacobi as Brother Cadfael, a 12th century English monk who puzzles out the solutions to various crimes, most often murder. There are 13 feature-length episodes, each based on a novel by Ellis Peters. Stream them all on BritBox or for free on Pluto TV or Tubi.

‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’

RELATED: ‘Agatha Christie’s Poirot’: David Suchet Has Said He Misses the Famous Detective Character

Agatha Christie is the queen of British mysteries, and fans of Grantchester who haven’t already checked out popular series like Agatha Christie’s Poirot (with the iconic David Suchet in the title role) and Agatha Christie’s Marple surely won’t be disappointed by those shows. But even devoted mystery enthusiasts may have missed Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? a 2022 miniseries adaptation of Christie’s 1934 novel of the same name. Will Poutler and Lucy Boynton star as two amateur sleuths who set out to discover the meaning of a dying man’s final words. The impressive cast also includes Hugh Laurie (who also wrote and directed), Emma Thompson, and Jim Broadbent. It’s available to stream on BritBox.

‘Only Murders in the Building’

OK, so a grand Manhattan apartment building isn’t the same as a quaint English village. But Hulu’s Emmy-nominated series Only Murders in the Building has a trio of amateur sleuths, a compelling setting, and no shortage of cozy charm, thanks to a cast that includes Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. The oddball trio team up after one of their neighbors is murdered, with the goal of mining their investigation for material for a true-crime podcast. Hijinks and hilarity ensue. Two seasons currently streaming on Hulu.

‘Annika’

RELATED: Nicola Walker Explains Why She Left ‘Unforgotten’

Nicola Walker has a knack for playing cops on series like River and Unforgotten. But DI Annika Stranhed of Annika is a far cry from the ultra-serious Cassie Stuart of the latter series. In this six-episode show, Walker plays the head of the newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit in Glasgow, which requires her to juggle baffling cases with raising a rebellious teenage daughter. It sounds like a by-the-numbers crime show, but Annika’s deadpan delivery and tendency to break the fourth wall make it stand out. All episodes are currently streaming on PBS Passport. The entire season will also air on PBS stations beginning October 16.

More shows to watch if you like ‘Grantchester’

Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh in ‘Dalgliesh’ | Christopher Barr/Acorn TV

Still looking for more mysteries to add to your to-watch list? These shows may also appeal to Grantchester fans.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Candace Cameron Bure stars as a librarian (and member of the Real Murders Club) with a talent for solving crimes in this recently canceled series, which aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Some, but not all, of the movies are streaming on Hallmark Movies Now. Others are available to buy on Amazon.

Dalgliesh: This six-episode series stars Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh, a detective, poet, and recent widower who solves crimes in 1970s England. It’s based on the Adam Dalgliesh novels by P.D. James. Season 1 is streaming on Acorn TV, with seasons 2 and 3 in the works.

Queens of Mystery: This offbeat contemporary murder-mystery series focuses on a young detective named Mattie, who gets to the bottom of various cases in the picturesque English region of Wildemarsh – with a little help from her three crime-writing aunts. Two seasons streaming on Acorn TV.

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Lauren Lee Smith and Chantal Riley star as two women who run an all-female private detective agency in 1920s Toronto. All four seasons of this Canadian series are available to stream with PBS Passport.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Hotel Portofino’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far