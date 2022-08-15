‘Grantchester’ Season 8: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

Grantchester Season 8 is coming to PBS.

Will’s (Tom Brittney) world is rocked by a terrible accident next season.

Brittney says he’s “absolutely chuffed” the show will return for another batch of episodes.

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport in ‘Grantchester’ | (C) Kudos Film and TV Ltd

Grantchester’s Season 7 finale, which aired August 14 on PBS, might have felt a bit like a series finale. But fans of the British mystery series needn’t fear that they’ve seen the last of Reverend Will Davenport and Inspector Geordie Keating. The show has been renewed for season 8, with production already underway on the new episodes.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Grantchester Season 7.]

Will’s world is rocked by a horrible accident in ‘Grantchester’ Season 8

Grantchester Season 7 ended on a happy note. Troubled vicar Will Davenport (Outlander’s Tom Brittney) found love with Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie), the niece of his mentor Geordie (Robson Green). The two tied the knot in the season finale. The ceremony was barely over before Geordie was making cracks about the couple having kids.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Will’s happiness is short-lived. According to a description from PBS, the vicar’s “world will be rocked by a terrible accident” in season 8. Though Will has always believed in a compassionate God, his faith is tested as despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral.

Meanwhile, Geordie and Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) are moving forward as a couple after spending most of season 7 separated. But their happiness is threatened when both are confronted with shocking announcements at work.

Mrs. C (Tessa Peake-Jones), Leonard (Al Weaver), Jack (Nick Brimble), and Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale) are there, as always, to support their friends. But both Will and Geordie will have to navigate unfamiliar, emotional waters next season, while also dealing with the usual problem of murder in the bucolic English village.

Tom Brittney says he’s thrilled to continue playing a character he loves so much

Brittney took on the lead role in Grantchester in season 4, following the departure of James Norton as Reverend Sidney Chambers. Some fans were initially skeptical of the transition from one vicar to another. However, Brittney has won viewers over, which couldn’t make the actor happier.

“I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another series of Grantchester and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much,” he told PBS. “To be part of a show as well-loved as this one, that is now in its eighth [season], is an absolute honor.”

Green echoed his co-star’s sentiments.

“It’s so good to be back on Grantchester,” he said. “A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likable, dark, and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of.”

New episodes are already in production

Grantchester Season 8 doesn’t yet have a premiere date. But the show’s cast and crew are already back at work on the new season, PBS confirmed in a tweet.

In addition to Brittney, Green, and the rest of the core cast, Ritchie will return as Bonnie in season 8. Weaver will also make his directing debut next season, following in the footsteps of Brittney, who directed season 7’s third episode.

