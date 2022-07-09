‘Grantchester’ Stars Tom Brittney and Robson Green Tease What to Expect From Season 7

It’s nearly time to go back to Grantchester. Season 7 of the PBS mystery series premieres Sunday, July 10. There’s plenty to look forward to in the upcoming episodes, with series stars Tom Brittney and Robson Green teasing new challenges for their characters as they deal with some big life developments.

Tom Brittney says Will is searching for ‘excitement’ in ‘Grantchester’ Season 7

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport in ‘Grantchester’ Season 7 | Courtesy of Kudos Film and TV Ltd

Brittney – who also directed one of this season’s six episodes – chatted with PBS about what’s in store for Will Davenport when Grantchester returns.

“Will is very happy in his work and his life in Grantchester but he realizes that something is missing and he wants some excitement,” the actor said.

The rebellious vicar ends up introducing his now-single friend Geordie (Green) to the world of underground jazz clubs. It’s at one of those clubs that “Will meets someone that changes his life in a lot of ways, for good and for bad,” Brittney said. The result? A season that “really tests Will’s romantic life and relationships,” he shared. “[Will] needs to choose between following his head or his heart.”

Geordie tries to win Cathy back

Will isn’t the only Grantchester character whose love life gets complicated in season 7. Inspector Keating’s wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) kicked her husband to the curb at the end of season 6. Their marriage is still on the rocks when the new season begins. Geordie has moved into the vicarage with Will, leading to a “fish out of water” situation for the detective.

“Geordie is lost at the beginning of this season, he no longer has the safety net of family,” Green said. “He’s back to square one and almost a bachelor again and realizes he has to try and get Cathy back.”

But can Cathy forgive her husband, whose demons got the best of him last season? Perhaps not. “Cathy is adamant that it’s not going to be the ‘same old, same old’ with her and Geordie,” Ainsworth said.

Leonard starts a new chapter in his life

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Chapman and Al Weaver as Leonard Finch in ‘Grantchester’ Season 7 | Courtesy of Kudos Film and TV Ltd

Meanwhile, Leonard Finch (Al Weaver) is embarking on a new chapter in his life in Grantchester Season 7. After being convicted of gross indecency, he’s now out of prison (thankfully). But his homosexuality is no longer a secret. Plus, he’s been excommunicated from the church and can no longer serve as curate for the Grantchester parish. He’s moving forward nonetheless, opening “a kind of beat, poet cafe in tribute to his heroes of Ginsberg and Kerouac,” Weaver said.

The cafe “serves Moroccan-style food with a bit of a Russian theme,” the actor added. “Leonard’s really excited as well as nervous because it’s a new adventure for him, he’s anxious about it, but Leonard is always anxious isn’t he?”

Of course, there will also be plenty of mysteries in the new season of Grantchester, including a dead body that turns up on a local estate in episode 1, leaving Will and Geordie to unravel a tangled web of lost love and familial inheritance. Later in the season, a vagrant is found dead in the doorway of Leonard’s cafe, and a member of Will’s congregation is murdered.

Grantchester Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

