Is ‘The Gray Man’ Available on Netflix? What We Know About the Release Date, Cast, and Plot of the Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans Movie

Ryan Gosling is about to make his return. The last time we saw him, Gosling re-teamed with La La Land director Damien Chazelle as astronaut Neil Armstrong in 2018’s First Man. Now, he’s set to star opposite Chris Evans going full-on jerk again in the Netflix original The Gray Man. Here’s what we know about the plot, cast, release date, and Netflix debut.

What is the plot of ‘The Gray Man’?

It’s been years since we had a Jack Ryan movie, and James Bond 26 is years away. The Gray Man should help fill the void.

Netflix sums it up like this:

When the CIA’s most skilled operative—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

Several stars dot ‘The Gray Man’ cast

Gosling plays Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, the uber-skilled agent. Evans — rocking a mustache — is Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA agent who will do anything to grab the information Gentry has. Sierra Six will have to fight the world’s best spies and assassins to ensure his survival.

Billy Bob Thorton appears as Donald Fitzroy, Gentry’s handler. Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda) plays a fellow agent who covers Gentry’s back. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and Dhanush, who admitted he doesn’t really know how he got cast in the movie, also play pivotal roles.

Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Joe and Anthony Russo directed and produced, and Joe co-wrote the screenplay based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

Will ‘The Gray Man’ be released in theaters?

Though it’s a Netflix production, The Gray Man hits theaters on July 15, 2022. However, the movie will have only a limited release.

Cinemark and Marcus theaters are some chains that will screen the roughly two-hour movie in select theaters, but Gosling and Evans fans won’t have to wait long to see the film in the comfort of their own homes.

Is the movie available on Netflix?

Netflix produced The Gray Man, and the movie hits the service at midnight Pacific time on July 22. That means it will be streaming all day before the new films come out that weekend.

Movies hitting theaters July 22 include Jordan Peele’s horror sci-fi film Nope and limited releases for films such as Bundles and My Old School.

Early reviews of ‘The Gray Man’ are promising

Critics who’ve been lucky enough to see the movie have written some promising The Gray Man reviews.

Joey Morona of the Cleveland Plain Dealer predicts plenty of Bourne series comparisons, but he writes that the action sequences and fight scenes are next-level and that Evans’ Lloyd is pure evil with a funny side.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo tweeted, “The Gray Man is two hours of James Bond meets Fast and Furious. Super exciting action, massive scale & set pieces, solid, self-aware performances, consistent laughs, just a whole lot of fun. Gosling and Evans rule, supporting cast great, it’s a little obvious but never boring.”

Critic Courtney Howard writes that The Gray Man “has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp.”

