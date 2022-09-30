‘Great British Baking Show’: Paul Hollywood Is Not the Only Judge Who Has Admitted to Having an Affair

The Great British Baking Show is one of the most wholesome and beloved shows on TV. But, that hasn’t kept it from being rocked by controversy. Judge Paul Hollywood admitted to cheating on his wife while filming the series, which ultimately ruined his marriage. But, he’s not the only judge on the show who’s had an affair. So has 81-year-old Prue Leith — and she cheated with the husband of her mom’s best friend!

Paul Hollywood cheated on his wife when he filmed the American version of the ‘Great British Baking Show’

Hollywood has been one of the most popular chefs in the United Kingdom for years, and has starred as a judge on the Great British Baking Show since its premiere in 2010.

But in 2013, Hollywood traveled to the United States to be a guest judge on the American version of the show. And that resulted in Hollywood cheating on his wife with American chef Marcela Valladolid.

At the time, Hollywood had been married to his wife Alexandra since 1998 and they shared a son named Joshua. However, Alexandra kicked her husband out of the house after he cheated. And Hollywood admitted it was the “biggest mistake of my life.”

“It was my fault. I’m very sad about what has happened. I do feel very sad about it and what it brought on the family,” he said at the time, per News.com.au.

The couple briefly reconciled before calling it quits for good in 2017. They finalized their divorce in 2019.

Paul Hollywood is not the only judge who admitted to having an affair

In addition to Hollywood, his fellow judge Prue Leith has also admitted to having an affair. The South African cook was married to author Rayne Kruger from 1972 to 2002. But, before they became husband and wife, the couple carried on a secret 13-year affair.

Kruger was the husband of Nan Munro, her mother’s best friend. Per Express, Leith admitted it was “absolutely deceitful” to cheat with him, but she was happy and in love.

“I was really happy, because I was in love with Rayne, nobody knew about our affair and so I was still great friends with all of his family and his wife who I adored,” she explained. “Although this was absolutely deceitful, I could no more have walked away from him than flown to the moon, I was completely in love with him.”

‘Great British Baking Show’ judge Prue Leith isn’t proud she was an ‘adulteress’

Leith admits that she’s “not proud of the fact” she was “an adulteress for all that time.” However, she says she didn’t have an option, adding “I could not have let him, ever.” After his divorce, Kruger married Leith and they were together until his death in 2002. They also welcomed a son named Daniel.

She says she was very lonely after his death because she didn’t know anyone in their neighborhood, so she “just worked harder” even though she was “miserable.” Several years later, the TV host met and married clothes designer John Playfair.

New episodes of the Great British Baking Show drop Fridays on Netflix.

