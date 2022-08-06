‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Will Peter Quill Die? Chris Pratt Says ‘Anything Is Possible’

Fans are always worried that their favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters will die. And based on the promotion for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, many believe that not every Guardian will make it out of the third movie alive. Chris Pratt recently teased his character’s future in the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and whether or not Peter Quill will die.

Chris Pratt | Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Chris Pratt reprises his MCU role as Peter Quill in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Marvel fans last saw Chris Pratt as Peter Quill in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he appeared among the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They were doing what they do best — helping people from different planets across the galaxy.

Thor separated from the Guardians early in the film, as their paths no longer intertwined. And Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will pick up where the fourth Thor movie left off.

Peter, who is still grieving the loss of Gamora, goes on one last mission with his friends. However, their journey will lead them to 2014 Gamora from Avengers: Endgame, who has no idea who the Guardians are and doesn’t have a relationship with them. Of course, this will cause tension, chaos, and bountiful heartbreak.

Other than Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast includes Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/nXpj1Epb6G — Guardians of the Galaxy ? (@Guardians) July 24, 2022

The actor teases his future in the MCU

While speaking with Extra at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Chris Pratt talked about his MCU future after Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

When asked if he’ll return after the third film, the actor said, “I don’t know. I hope so. If not, you can always just follow me on Instagram.”

Pratt continued, “There are no plans for that right now. I think anything is possible. Anything is possible. There’s [a] multiverse thing. I’m not saying I am, but if a character gets killed … Actually, turns out there are, like, crazy wormholes to bring people back.”

“Playing this character has been the honor of my career,” he added. “I’m only focused on that right now.”

Even if Peter Quill dies in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, there’s always the possibility that Chris Pratt will return, thanks to the multiverse.

Chris Pratt reveals why he got emotional while watching the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ trailer

Marvel showed the first Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer at SDCC 2022, and it made Chris Pratt and the cast cry.

“Well, all great things come to an end, and I think we built a really extraordinary family over the past 10 years,” Pratt told Entertainment Tonight. “I know that term gets hackneyed, but it’s true, man. We’ve been through a ton, and it just feels good [to be here together].”

The actor continued, “And it’s really cool to do something and then sit back and see if for the first time and go, ‘Oh my God, that looks amazing! I can’t believe we did that!’ We’re also just grateful that James [Gunn] directed all three movies, and we’re just lucky. I’m feeling a lot.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres exclusively in theaters on May 5, 2023.

