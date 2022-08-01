‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Where Is Gamora?

Many Marvel stars have alluded that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time fans see this group of heroes together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that includes the original Guardians of the Galaxy — Peter, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax. However, following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, fans were unsure of Gamora’s role in the upcoming film. We now know Gamora’s place in the movie, thanks to new footage.

Zoe Saldaña | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

What happened to Gamora in the MCU?

Gamora was one of the many casualties in Avengers: Infinity War. However, since her death was not due to Thanos’ snap, it was permanent.

Thanos kidnapped his adopted daughter and brought her to Vormir in the third Avengers film. He knew he would have to sacrifice something he loved to gain the Soul Stone, so Thanos chose Gamora. Sadly, he pushed her over the cliff, and Gamora fell to her death. When Peter and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy discovered Gamora’s demise, he lost it.

Gamora surprisingly appeared in Avengers: Endgame, but she wasn’t the hero fans knew and loved. This version of Gamora was plucked from 2014, and she ended up in the present day when Thanos time-traveled to fight the Avengers. After the Avengers won, 2014 Gamora fled the battle scene. And her whereabouts were previously unknown — until now.

Gamora appears in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer

During Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel, Kevin Feige welcomed the Guardians of the Galaxy actors onstage, minus Zoe Saldaña, who plays Gamora.

The cast and crew discussed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and they played the first trailer for the audience. Sadly, director James Gunn and Marvel haven’t released the footage to the public yet. But ComicBook.com published a detailed account of what happened in the video.

The trailer begins with the Ravagers capturing the Guardians. But the ragtag group of heroes is surprised to learn that Gamora is now part of the Ravagers. And we can infer that this Gamora is the 2014 version from Avengers: Endgame.

When Peter comes face-to-face with Gamora, he tells her, “You were everything to me. I thought you were gone, but you’re here, and I miss you.” Sadly, she reminds him that she’s not his Gamora.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/nXpj1Epb6G — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) July 24, 2022

Chris Pratt teases Peter and Gamora’s relationship in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Following Marvel’s SDCC panel, Chris Pratt discussed Peter and Gamora’s initial interactions in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“[Peter]’s lost the love of his life,” the actor told ComicBook.com. “She’s alive, but she does not know who he is. So, like, the one person he’s found in his life that understands him, that gets him, that accepts him. They’ve been through so much loss together. He’s already been through so much loss in his life, but he’s still had her, and so now he doesn’t have anything. He doesn’t feel like he has that.”

Pratt continued, “So, I mean, if he was writing his own ending, it would be something very, very happy and ride off into the sunset, I suppose. But maybe that’s the ending he gets, maybe it’s not, but life doesn’t always give you what you want.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres exclusively in theaters on May 5, 2023.

RELATED: The 10 Most Heartbreaking Deaths in the MCU, Ranked