‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Movie Review: A Stop-Motion Animated Tour de Force

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a warm cinematic embrace that expertly blends a classic world of fantasy with a timeless dramatic impact. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is no stranger to the universe of all things dark and whimsical, but he found a way to channel heart-aching wonder into this familiar tale. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a stop-motion animated knock-out with something to say to audiences of all ages.

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ breathes unique life into a classic

L-R: Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) and Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) | Netflix

Del Toro retells Carlo Collodi’s 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio about a lonely man named Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) after he loses his only son. Set in the 1930s, a wooden puppet named Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) miraculously comes to life and dreams of becoming a real boy. However, the wooden boy that suddenly came to life is full of mischief and curiosity.

Geppetto seeks to use Pinocchio as the replacement for the loss of his young son. Meanwhile, Sebastian J. Cricket (voiced by Ewan McGregor) is tasked with guiding the boy toward true goodness and light, rather than darkness. However, other folks in town see other opportunities for how to use the mysterious puppet that somehow acquired life for their own gain.

A story of love, loss, and life

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio tells its story through various perspectives, providing a rich look into its fantastical narrative. The title character is new to the world of the living and is still learning the basics of humanity, but the remainder of the characters already possess wisdom. Nevertheless, each one of them still has much to learn, especially as it pertains to what it means to be “good.”

Del Toro and co-screenwriter Patrick McHale hone in on imperfect fathers and sons. Geppetto is a tragic character whose loss created a void inside of him, which Pinocchio is meant to fill. However, a perfect fit doesn’t exist in this story. It’s wonderfully contrasted with a local boy named Candlewick (voiced by Finn Wolfhard) and his fascist war-mongering father, Podesta (voiced by Ron Perlman). In turn, the ongoing war establishes a juxtaposition of how the characters relate to the Fatherland and the patriarchal notions of supposed bravery passed from father to son.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio makes it clear that children can shock and surprise beyond expectations. Each individual and societal structure places their own notion of what Pinocchio is and the use that he provides. The church views him as a demon that attached itself to a puppet, while a starved traveling circus views him as the greatest money-making opportunity imaginable. Yet, the Italian government sees Pinocchio as a perfect soldier that can push past human limits, and finally, Geppetto only sees a replacement for his son. However, Pinocchio is none of those things.

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is a tender tour de force

L-R: Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) and Count Volpe (voiced by Christoph Waltz) | Netflix

Del Toro initially leads the viewer to believe that they’re in for a typical fairytale, with voice-over narration and all. But, he quickly shifts gears into a wonderful blend of genres. The fantastical introduces some horror elements to the story, especially through Pinocchio’s initial awakening. It remains a story appropriate for all ages, but it introduces a darker take that has plenty going on beneath the surface.

The stop-motion animation is an absolute marvel, enveloping the audience in its gorgeously detailed environments. The sets consistently feel epic and grand, providing astonishing textures and movement that blow vivid life into every frame. Naturally, Del Toro’s name also attracted top-tier acting talent, all of who turned in stellar voice acting work.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a deeply personal and utterly tender journey about making the most of what you have and who you have it with. Del Toro’s first animated feature further demonstrates the power of the medium, proving its ability to tackle mature themes without alienating younger audiences. “Long live the arts!”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio comes to select theaters in Nov. 2022 before it streams on Netflix on Dec. 9.