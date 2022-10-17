‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Stormed off the Set, but James Arness Was the Only Person to Change Things Around

Gunsmoke actor Amanda Blake was a staple in the Western television show as Kitty Russell. She was aware of her star power on the show and developed habits that she felt were earned. Nevertheless, Blake finally had enough of waiting around and stormed off the Gunsmoke set, which was a big shock to the crew. However, James Arness had the power to turn everything around.

Amanda Blake required complicated makeup in ‘Gunsmoke’ to become Kitty Russell

L-R: Amanda Blake as Kitty Russell and James Arness as Marshal Matt Dillon | CBS via Getty Images

According to a 1964 TV Mirror interview, Blake talked about the long preparation to play Kitty on Gunsmoke. She explained how the process of physically transforming into the character while in the makeup chair took quite some time. The interviewer called the application “complicated … by the flock of pesky freckles which go with a redhead’s fair skin.”

Blake was known for her lack of punctuality, but producer Norman Macdonnell said “that’s the perorogative of a girl whose been on the show nine years.” The production adjusted to the fact that she was typically late for set, so things went a little differently on a day where she did show up on time.

Amanda Blake stormed off the ‘Gunsmoke’ set after a long day of no scenes

We're baking up a sweet surprise for the actress who brought Miss Kitty to life! Amanda Blake Birthday Cake, A Miss Kitty Gunsmoke Marathon, Saturday at 12PM ET. ?️? pic.twitter.com/mlSBzrCJ9F — INSP (@insp_tv) February 15, 2021

Blake recalled the particular day on the Gunsmoke set that started like any other day. She sat in the makeup chair to undergo all of the behind-the-scenes magic to officially step into the role of Kitty. However, Blake wasn’t getting any time in front of the camera. TV Mirror pointed to the fact that she wasn’t used for a single shot by the time the clock hit noon. Once it was 5 p.m., she refused to wait any longer.

“All day, I had sat there in heavy makeup and costume – and neither are exactly comfortable–and there it was, 5 in the afternoon, and I hadn’t spoken as much as a line of dialogue–or been in as much as one scene!,” Blake said. “And to top it all off, there really wasn’t any reason or me to be in the scene they called me in to do that day. Finally, I got up and announced, to no one in particular, that I was leaving–and goodnight!”

Without saying another word after the outburst, Blake stormed off the set, changed out of her costume, and headed home. Blake recalled that the folks on set were “a little startled,” but she explained that even Arness agreed with her.

“He knew there was no reason for me even to be there,” Blake recalled.

James Arness was the only actor to make the set fun

There are lots of characters roaming around Dodge – and one of them is you! Are you Miss Kitty? Matt Dillon? Festus? https://t.co/QPAp6S56sg



Gunsmoke Watch 2 Win continues tonight at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/fDnKSbIuey — INSP (@insp_tv) September 21, 2021

Blake explained that Arness was the positivity on Gunsmoke that she needed. Without his energy, she would have had a lot more “frayed nerves and blow-ups” than she actually did. Arness is who turned things around and made the show enjoyable to do over the course of his 20 seasons on the show.

“The big reason the show is still fun to do is Jim,” Blake said. “He’s just marvelous. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, he relaxes everybody. But when that camera turns, he’s still right on the button.”

RELATED: ‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was Almost Fired for Describing Kitty as a ‘Tramp’