‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’

Gunsmoke actor Milburn Stone was an integral part of the television show. However, he didn’t necessarily have a high opinion of some of his colleagues on the set. Stone would later come forward with a story about how he initially “hated” lead star James Arness, but that he would later “love” the man after a rather blunt incident.

Doc was originally named Dr. Charles Adams on the radio series, who was played by Howard McNear. However, the name changed to Dr. Galen Adams when Stone had the opportunity to play him on the television adaptation. McNear progressively moved the character toward a more warm-hearted aesthetic, even though Doc was running from the law.

Stone would continue to play Doc for 20 years, resulting in one of the longest runs of any character on television along with Arness as Matt Dillon. Kelsey Grammer would ultimately match the record playing Frasier Crane between Cheers and Fraiser. However, Mariska Hargitay would surpass all three of them playing Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Milburn Stone initially ‘hated’ James Arness, but it changed to ‘love’ after a blunt encounter

According to an interview with TV Guide, Stone talked about his early days working on Gunsmoke. He recalled how he initially hated working with Arness, which progressively grew more intense over the course of three years. Stone eventually blrew up at Arness, but they ultimately came to better terms.

“I spent the first three years hating Jim,” Stone said. “I couldn’t stand him professionally or his attitude. He’d be late or wouldn’t show up – never apologize. And once he was there he’d clown around. I told him we were diametrically opposed and I felt he did not belong in the business at all.”

Stone continued: “I said, ‘I’ve read my contract and there’s nothing in t that says I have to put diapers on you or wait for you. And if you ever show up late again, buddy, you’ll have two things to explain – not only where you were, but where I went!'”

The actor admitted in the interview that, retrospectively, he understood if Arness would have given him a beating for the outburst. However, star said something totally unexpected.

“When I was through, he looked me right in the eye and said, ‘You’re absolutely right,'” Stone said. “From that moment on, I begun to love that guy. He’s a great, big wonderful cub bear.”

The actor got to reinvent the character for television

Stone got to make the Gunsmoke role his own from McNear’s version. He was even able to choose the character’s first name, which went from Charles to Galen. He chose that name because of the ancient Greek medical researcher with the same name.

The actor also played the character with a very different persona. Rather than going into a dark direction, Stone took the character into a sarcastic one. Similar to the radio iteration, Doc became progressively more likable with a genuine care for others. Nevertheless, he always remained tough and grounded up until Gunsmoke was suddenly canceled.

