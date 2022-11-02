Halsey Updates ARMYs About Another Potential BTS Collab

BTS is the award-winning band behind “Boy With Luv” who formed a close friendship with Halsey since their 2019 collaboration. Here’s what the Manic artist said about working with the K-pop group again.

BTS and Halsey released ‘Boy With Luv’ off ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

Halsey and BTS perform during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are the seven artists behind BTS. Together, these performers earned billions of streams, broke YouTube records, snagged Grammy nominations, and partnered with Disney+. They also collaborated with Halsey for one Map of the Soul: Persona song.

“Boy With Luv” became one of BTS’ most popular songs, earning over 930 million Spotify streams. The group performed this song at the Billboard Music Awards with Halsey, forming a close friendship with the singer in the process.

Halsey said the BTS members are ‘incredibly talented individuals,’ teasing a possible collaboration

While on the Spout Podcast, Halsey commented on her close friendship with the K-pop group, calling their energy “infectious” and “a complete and wonderful experience.” This singer even hinted at a potential collaboration — even if it wasn’t with all seven members.

“I don’t think it would be, like, a Halsey/BTS song again but, you know, all the guys are incredibly talented individuals,” the “Without Me” singer teased.

In the past, Halsey collaborated with BTS’ Suga on “Suga’s Interlude,” saying that she identified with his story in particular. The two celebrated the release in person at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

“I spent time with them and got to know a lot of them on an individual level,” Halsey said during a Teen Vogue interview regarding Suga’s music as Agust D. “I was looking up lyric translations and I was blown away. I was like, ‘This stuff is so introspective.’ The content is about mental health and his inner turmoil, and he’s a really quiet guy in real life, and I was just moved.”

Even if Halsey isn’t actively working with the boy band, she still supports them whenever possible. For one Permission to Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles, Halsey appeared in the audience with an ARMY bomb.

BTS collaborated with other artists for their solo projects, including Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s ‘Left and Right’

With BTS taking a break to pursue solo projects, some members collaborated with other musicians. Charlie Puth and Jungkook worked together on “Left and Right” off Puth’s 2022 album, complete with a music video.

RM hinted at a full-length album in the works, also teasing a potential collaboration with songwriter and producer Pharrell. Even before taking a step back from group work, SUGA appeared as a rapper and producer for PSY’s “That That.”

With the BTS members confirmed to serve in the South Korean military, ARMYs expect it will be years before all seven members reunite to create music — some estimating 2025 as the next “comeback.” Until then, music by BTS, including “Boy With Luv,” is available on most major streaming platforms.

