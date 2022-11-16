‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper was a hit TV show airing on ABC from 1992 to 1997. The sitcom quickly became a mainstay of the network’s successful Friday-night “TGIF” programming block. Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper follows the exploits of Mark Cooper, a former collegiate basketball player who almost made it to the NBA but settled back into his hometown as a high school teacher and coach. The show ran during what many consider the Golden Age of African American comedy. So, where is the Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper cast now?

Mark Curry played the title character in ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’

Mark Curry (right) in 'Hangin' With Mr. Cooper'

Since portraying the former basketball star–turned–teacher at Oakridge High School on Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Mark Curry has focused on stand-up comedy. He has also occasionally accepted small television and film roles.

In 2006, while Curry was doing laundry, an aerosol can exploded, leaving the actor with second-degree burns over 20% of his body and in a coma for a few days. Thankfully, the now-61-year-old recovered.

Holly Robinson Peete portrayed Vanessa Russell, Mark’s roommate/love interest

Previously known for her role as Judy Hoffs on 21 Jump Street, the ’80s cop drama co-starring Johnny Depp, Holly Robinson Peete played Vanessa Russell on Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. Vanessa was Mark’s roommate but later became his love interest and eventually his wife.

After Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper ended, Robinson Peete appeared as a regular on the sitcom For Your Love and was one of the first co-hosts on the CBS talk show The Talk. In addition, she won an NAACP Image Award in 2011. The 58-year-old actor’s most recent movie is The Journey Ahead, which premiered in August 2022.

Marquise Wilson played Tyler Foster, Mark’s annoying neighbor

FYI: HBO Max has added The Parent Hood, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, Hangin with Mr. Cooper and In the House pic.twitter.com/3UDWPSOgl2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 1, 2021

Actor Marquise Wilson portrayed Mark’s obnoxious next-door neighbor, Tyler Foster. Although Wilson was in nearly every episode, he rarely received as much screen time as the other characters.

After Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper ended, Wilson guest-starred in several popular TV series, including Touched by an Angel, NYPD Blue, and Six Feet Under. He also launched a cannabis-themed clothing company, Canna-Wear, selling various shirts and hoodies, Essence reports.

Raven-Symoné portrayed Nicole Lee, Mark’s preteen cousin, in ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’

Raven-Symoné played Mark’s young cousin Nicole Lee, whom he treats almost like a daughter. Since Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper ended, Raven has been nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards, won two Kids’ Choice Awards, and earned five NAACP Image Awards.

The now-36-year-old has a thriving acting career and was a co-host on The View. In 2014, she caused a stir when she tweeted her delight at the legalization of same-sex marriage and announced she could finally tie the knot with her girlfriend.

Omar Gooding played Earvin Rodman, one of Mark’s students

Omar Gooding portrayed Mark’s student Earvin Rodman, who played basketball with the Oakridge Penguins. After Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper ended, Gooding appeared on many other TV shows, including One on One, Smart Guy, Playmakers, Miami Medical, Barbershop, and Family Time.

The actor has also been in many movies, such as Baby Boy and Christmas in Compton. In addition, the now-46-year-old followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a rapper. Gooding’s stage name is “Big O.”

Dawnn Lewis played Robin Dumars, Mark’s best friend

?DEBUT: ‘Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper’ starring Mark Curry, Holly Robinson Peete and Dawnn Lewis premiered 29 years ago, September 22, 1992, on ABC pic.twitter.com/rbxlXlg88i — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) September 22, 2021

Dawnn Lewis portrayed Robin Dumars, Mark’s longtime friend. Robin helped Mark get a teaching job and persuaded him to move in with her and Vanessa.

Following the end of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Lewis continued her career as an actor, singer, and award-winning songwriter. She has also promoted awareness for causes such as empowering girls and young women from marginalized communities via the EmpowHer Institute. Lewis is now 61 years old.

Nell Carter portrayed principal P.J. Moore in ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’

Nell Carter was born on this date in 1948. Watch her play Nell Harper on Gimme a Break!, weekdays on #AntennaTV! What's your favorite Nell Carter memory? pic.twitter.com/o2uGA3M2Eb — Antenna TV (@AntennaTV) September 13, 2019

Screen and stage legend Nell Carter played P.J. Moore, the principal of Oakridge High and Mark’s sister’s best friend. Her character had babysat Mark as a kid, and throughout the show, she’s tough on him.

Carter was already well known for her star turn in the ’80s sitcom Gimme a Break! And after Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, she appeared in several other TV programs, including Touched by an Angel, Reba, and Ally McBeal. Carter died of complications from diabetes in 2003. She was 54.

