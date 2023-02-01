Here’s How ‘Hannah Montana’ Helped the Stars of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Beat Boredom On-Set

Ginny & Georgia is a Netflix series that is rapidly gaining popularity with fans of all ages. Featuring a talented ensemble cast and lots of sweet moments, Ginny & Georgia is at once funny, heartfelt, and entertaining. The cast of the series had as much fun filming the show as fans have had watching it — and in a recent interview with Marie Claire, the two leads of Ginny & Georgia opened up about how they spent time between takes, admitting that there was a lot of singing going on.

The stars of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ sang ‘Hannah Montana’ songs in between takes

Ginny & Georgia tells the story of young Ginny Miller, a fifteen-year-old girl who lives with her mother, Georgia, and her younger brother Austin. Ginny and Georgia have a close bond – but Georgia’s ebullient nature and giddy attitude towards life sometimes place her at odds with her very mature daughter. Starring Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, and Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Ginny & Georgia is a nostalgic program that for many fans, calls to mind shows like Gilmore Girls.

The cast had a lot of fun making the second season of the show. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Gentry and Howey engaged in a game of “how well do I know my co-star?” with Gentry asking Howey the question, “what song did Diesel, Sara (Waisglass) and I sing a lot during scene changes that you ended up singing along with us?” Howey responded right away, saying “it was so ridiculous, um, Hannah Montana!” The actor noted that they would sing the “transitional music” from the series while they waited for new scenes to start.

What are Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry’s ages in real life?

(L-R) Brianne Howey, Diesel La Torraca and Antonia Gentry attend Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia” S2 Meet & Greet I Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix

While Howey and Gentry play mother and daughter in Ginny & Georgia, there’s no doubt that Howey could easily pass for a teenager herself. Her character, Georgia, is depicted as being 30 in the show, but in real life, according to IMDb, Howey is 33. As for Gentry, her character, Ginny, is 15 in the series — but Gentry is a full decade older than her character. According to IMDb, Gentry is actually 25. That closeness in age certainly explains why the two actors seem to be so close, as evidenced in the recent Marie Claire interview.

Fans are loving the new season of ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Ginny & Georgia will probably get a Season 3 from Netflix https://t.co/Yrxc4Xc1EC — BGR (@BGR) January 22, 2023

The second season of Ginny & Georgia dropped on Netflix on January 5, and fans were quick to praise the series. Fan reactions have been very positive overall, with user Brialoreee taking to Twitter to write “I need a new season of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ like tomorrow.” Fan kahuuuks praised the emotional moments in the series, writing on Twitter “Not ‘Ginny & Georgia’ making me cry my eyes out.”

With the second season ending on a major cliffhanger, many fans are clamoring for news of a potential third season. Unfortunately, while it is expected that Netflix will renew Ginny & Georgia for a third season, nothing has been announced. To date, Ginny & Georgia remains one of Netflix’s most popular shows – so fans should stay tuned to the Netflix social media pages over the coming weeks to see when the highly-anticipated third season is confirmed. Until then, fans can watch the first and second seasons of Ginny & Georgia, available now on Netflix.