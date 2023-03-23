‘Happy Days’: Where Is the Cast Today?

The hit TV show Happy Days aired on ABC from 1974 to 1984. Here’s what we know about the cast today.

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler played Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli. After Happy Days,, Winkler appeared in One Christmas (1994), Monty (1994), and The Waterboy (1998). He is currently starring in the HBO series Barry.

Don Most

Don Most played the character Ralph Malph. After Happy Days, he continued his acting career. Some of Most’s acting credits include appearances in The Munsters Today (1989), Charles in Charge (1989), The New Lassie (1991), and Bones (2010). His most recent role was in the 2022 film County Line: No Fear.

Ron Howard

Ron Howard played the character Richie Cunningham. After Happy Days, Howard pursued a directing and production career. Some of his credits include Cocoon (1985), A Beautiful Mind (2001), The DaVinci Code (2006), Julia (2021), and Lucy and Desi (2022).

Al Molinaro

Al Molinaro played the character Al DelVecchio. After Happy Days, he was a cast regular in The Family Man from 1990 to 1991. Molinaro died on October 30, 2015, after complications from a gallbladder infection.

Scott Baio

Scott Baio played the character Chachi Arcola. After Happy Days, he starred in the hit show Charles in Charge from 1984 to 1990. He was also a cast regular in Baby Talk (1991–1992), Diagnosis Murder (1993–1995), and See Dad Run (2012–2015). Baio’s most recent acting appearance was in the 2021 movie Courting Mom and Dad.

Erin Moran

Erin Moran played the character Joanie Cunningham. After Happy Days, she appeared in The Love Boat (1980–1985), Diagnosis Murder (1998), and The Bold and the Beautiful (2009). Moran died on April 22, 2017, at the age of 56. She reportedly died from cancer complications.

Marion Ross

Marion Ross played Marion Cunningham. After Happy Days, she appeared in The Love Boat (1978–1987), Brooklyn Bridge (1991–1993), The Drew Carey Show (1997–2004), and Gilmore Girls (2002–2005). Ross’ most recent appearance was in a 2021 episode of Viral Vignettes.

Cathy Silvers

Cathy Silvers played Jenny Piccalo. After Happy Days, Silvers appeared on The Love Boat (1985), Foley Square (1985–1986), and Wings (1994). Her last acting role was in the 1996 TV movie Encino Woman.

Tom Bosley

Tom Bosley played the character Howard Cunningham. After Happy Days, he was a cast regular in Murder, She Wrote (1984–1988) and Father Dowling Mysteries (1989–1991). Bosley died on October 19, 2010. He reportedly died after complications from a staph infection and cancer.

Anson Williams

Anson Williams played Potsie Weber. After Happy Days, he appeared in I Married a Centerfold (1984), Fudge (1995), and Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2003). His last acting role was in a 2016 episode of The Odd Couple.

