‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 3 Recap — Plus, All the Music Featured

Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s comedy series Harlem drops every Friday. The show, created by Girls’ Trip writer Tracy Oliver, follows a group of New York-based friends as they date and pursue their careers with the support of each other. Here’s all the music featured in season 2 episode 3’s An Assist From the Sidelines, and the recap.

All the songs featured in ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 3, ‘An Assist From the Sidelines’

Chloe – ‘Treat Me’

The song plays when Ian comes over and hooks up with Camille.

Freak Nasty – ‘Da’ Dip’

The song that Angie sings when she’s auditioning for the musical

DayOne – ‘Posed to Do’

The song plays when Quinn meets up with her dad at a golf course

Floyd Fuji – ‘TONGUE TIED’

The song plays when Angie pulls up to her family reunion

Kah-Lo and Michael Brun – ‘Melanin’

The song plays as Tye observes Alicia and Evan’s routine as a couple

Kid Kenn – ‘Moves’ feat. Rico Nasty

The song plays when Ian and Camille eat the edibles

Rxalu Loaded – ‘Baecation’

The song plays over the speaker as Ian and Camille stare at the TV guide while on edibles

Kenyon Dixon – ‘ISLY’

The song plays as Angie leaves her family’s house

Daisha McBride – ‘Nerve’

The song plays when Ian gets served

All the songs are available on YouTube and Spotify.

‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 3 recap

Harlem Season 2 Episode 3 kicks off with Ian (Tyler Lepley) and Camille (Meagan Good) hooking up in her apartment after they agreed to rekindle their romance. However, it’s different from what they remember as they both have had a couple of partners since their last time. Feeling threatened because she doesn’t think she’s as “adventurous” as Ian’s exes, Camille goes to her friends for advice.

Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) claimed she shouldn’t bring it up, and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) encouraged her to take edibles with him to take the edge off. Camille listened to her friends and got high with Ian. Although it took a while due to the amount they consumed, the couple found their groove. However, it ended with Ian getting served with a lawsuit.

We are OBSESSED with watching Angie interact with her family! So much love ? #HarlemOnPrime #LoveAndLaughspic.twitter.com/FgU69hoSNL — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) February 11, 2023

The last episode left off with Brandon (Kadeem Ali Harris) showing up at Tye’s house, and she went to stay with couple Alicia (Aisha Lomax) and Evan (Okema Moore) until she could figure out a way to kick him out. The app creator sought advice from them about being in a long-term relationship and appears to have found the value in it, even though it bores her.

Additionally, Quinn (Grace Byers) visited her father (Rick Fox) for his birthday, and her mother (Jasmine Guy) introduced her to real estate agent Michael (Luke Forbes), unaware of her recent breakup. The designer has a closer relationship with her dad as he knows about her relationship woes and self-discovery journey. She eventually came out to her mom but admitted their strained bond made it difficult for her to date. Finally, Angie continues to audition for musicals, and the constant rejections begin to weigh on her spirits. However, she went home for a family reunion, where her relatives gave her much-needed encouragement. Harlem airs Fridays on Amazon’s Prime Video.