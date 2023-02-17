‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 5 Recap — Plus, All the Music Featured

Amazon’s comedy Harlem Season 2 Episode 5 picks up with Ian overhearing Camille revealing her low egg count, without the context, putting his girlfriend in an awkward position who hadn’t processed the news yet. In episode 5’s Pride, Quinn tries to boost her spirits by celebrating Pride, and Ian confronts Jameson after finding his texts to Camille.

All the songs featured in ‘Harlem’ Season 2

Charlie Vettuno – ‘Slow For Me’ ft. Ericka Corleone

The intro song plays as Camille lies to Ian when he overhears her talking to Tye at Quinn’s parents’ vow renewal party

Amanda Reifer – ‘Shitty Day’

This song plays when Quinn reads the texts from her friends, wondering why she hasn’t arrived at her parents’ party yet.

Eman8, James G. Morales, Matthew A. Morales & Geo Ponce – ‘Nothin’ can Stop Me’

This song played as Camile and Tye met to discuss her lying about running into Jameson.

Big Freedia – ‘Betty Bussit’ feat. Soaky Siren & Tank and The Bangas

This song plays when Tye and Quinn arrive at Pride

Can always count on Tye to show up and show out ? #HarlemOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ilzKWX8xMY — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) February 16, 2023

Karma Kid & Luke Fono – ‘Life of the Party’ feat. Cakes da Killa

This song plays when Tye and Quinn run into Quinn’s mom before the Q party

Panda Bear – ‘HANDS UP HIGH’

This song plays when Ian finds Jameson’s texts to Camille

LG (TEAM GENIUS) – ‘Pride’

This song plays after a Q user shared their story with Tye at her party

Clover Jamez – ‘Ali’

This song plays when Ian confronts Jameson

Most of the songs are available on YouTube and Spotify.

Old flames, new flames… Our Harlem gals got some hurdles to jump this week. Catch 2 new episodes of #HarlemOnPrime this Friday on @primevideo! pic.twitter.com/bWdLoMwogc — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) February 15, 2023

‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 5 recap

Wanting to get out of her funk, Quinn (Grace Byers) tried to celebrate her first Pride after identifying as part of the LGBTQ community. However, Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) announced that she was moving out and couldn’t spend the day with her. Therefore, Quinn hung out with Tye (Jerrie Johnson) and joined her at a party for her dating app, Q.

After planning to shut the app down and launch a new one so ex Brandon (Kadeem Ali Harris) wouldn’t get anything from it; Tye changed her mind when a user shared their experience finding love on her creation. Quinn spotted Vogue representatives at the event who revealed her interview got canceled. The news sent an already spiraling Quinn over the edge.

Camille and Ian may be back together, but they still got some things to work out #HarlemOnPrime pic.twitter.com/On6IdH7cj2 — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) February 14, 2023

She briefly ran into Angie afterward, but her friend’s anticipated call with Michael (Luke Forbes) took precedence. He invited the aspiring actor to a birthday party, but she canceled, leading him to show up at her apartment later, where the two started a relationship.

Additionally, Camille (Meagan Good) ran into Jameson (Sullivan Jones), and her ex explained that he obtained a grant in both of their names. Therefore, he suggested they collaborate on a project about Black women’s societal role. She didn’t get a chance to tell Ian (Tyler Lepley) about the conversation, and he found texts when she left her phone before rushing off to help Dr. Pruitt (Whoopi Goldberg). While Camille was still out, Ian tried to confront Jameson about communicating with his girlfriend but backed off when he learned about the project. Additionally, Ian agreed the exes should collaborate and promised to talk to Camille about it. New episodes of Harlem drop every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.