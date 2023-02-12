‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 4 Recap — Plus, All the Music Featured

Amazon Prime Video’s Harlem Season 2 Episode 4 picks up with Ian and Camille discovering their lawsuit and ends on another cliffhanger as she has important news to tell him. Here is all the music featured in episode 4 and the recap.

All the songs featured in ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 4, ‘Baby and the Bath Water’

Poe Leos – ‘Alone’

The song plays as Quinn stands alone in closet while getting ready for her interview

Kalisway – ‘It’s Alright’

The song plays when the girls meet up at a restaurant after Tye and Camille’s doctor’s appointment

TT the Artist – ‘Giddy Up’

The song plays after Camille convinces Angie to let Ian teach her how to ride a bike

Indi Shawn ‘TOO SWEET’ feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra

The song plays when Angie and Michael leave for the park together

Lourdiz – ‘Shoot Me Down’

The closing song plays when Ian overhears Camille telling Tye that she hasn’t told him her possible infidelity news

All the music is available on YouTube and Spotify.

‘Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 4 recap

The last episode ended with a cliffhanger as Camille (Meagan Good) reads the legal paperwork Ian (Tyler Lepley) got served with after they enjoyed their edibles. It’s revealed in episode 4 that Mira’s (Rana Roy) family is suing him for their canceled wedding, forcing him to foot the entire $60,000 bill.

Soon afterward, Camille discovers that her NuvaRing, a form of birth control, fell out, giving the recently reunited couple a pregnancy scare. However, he didn’t seem concerned if they were expecting a child. The conversation got Camille questioning if she wanted to have children, and she made an appointment with her doctor.

She decided to stay on the NuvaRing, but the former professor and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) agreed to undergo testing to see if they qualified for egg freezing. Tye learned it was a strong possibility for her and thought about continuing her family after the conversation. However, Camille learned she has low levels, possibly indicating she might never have kids. The news stunned the former professor, and she hadn’t told Ian. But, he overheard part of her conversation with Tye, resulting in him asking questions.

Tye and Brandon (Kadeem Ali Harris) finally face off in litigation, where she learns he’s seeking half of her assets. Even though the app creator planned to fight it, her lawyer encouraged her to take the settlement as the trial would be expensive and she might lose. Following her breakup, Quinn (Grace Byers) continued to struggle and had a meltdown during her highly anticipated Vogue interview. As her parents (Rick Fox and Jasmine Guy) renewed their vows, she ignored everyone’s calls and cried alone in a bathtub.

Meanwhile, Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) finally booked a gig, noting she would serve as the lead character’s best friend in a Hallmark movie. However, she lied about her ability to ride a bike to secure the job. Therefore, Ian attempted to teach her, to no avail. At Quinn’s parent’s vow renewal party, she met Michael (Luke Forbes), and the two hit it off as they teamed up to steal alcohol. Even though she accidentally grabbed syrup, the couple had a good night as he taught her how to ride the bicycle. Harlem airs Fridays on Amazon’s Prime Video.