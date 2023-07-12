‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ had a massive budget, and some of that went to acquiring permission to use a song by The Beatles

While the Harrison Ford-led Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features another iconic score from John Williams, the soundtrack includes a few needle drops. “Sympathy for the Devil” by The Rolling Stones was a crucial song in the trailer, and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” is heard in the film. However, the studio for Indiana Jones 5 had to pay $1 million to play this classic song by The Beatles.

Harrison Ford said ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ paid $1 million to use The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’

“Magical Mystery Tour” was released in 1967 as the title track for the soundtrack and TV film of the same name. It’s a psychedelic track that invites listeners on a surreal, colorful journey. In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, “Magical Mystery Tour” welcomes audiences into the 1960s.

After an exciting train heist set during World War II, the film transports viewers over 20 years into the future, where an aged Indiana Jones is awoken by his neighbors blasting this song. He is in a small apartment in New York City with an empty glass in his hand, showing the monotonous life that the adventurer now inhabits. In an interview with Deadline, Harrison Ford reflected on that scene and how expensive the Beatles song was.

“The reason I was sitting in the char with my back to the cameras with an empty glass in my hand … oh well, it’s a sign we know what that means,” Ford explained. “And then the rock and roll music. Well, they paid $1,000,000 for that rock and roll music. It’s pretty iconic music that brought us right back to that space.”

Ford, 80, has played the character since 1981, so it’s fascinating to see how the actor has aged with the character. This film does reflect on the character’s legacy, and how he is adapting to a world he doesn’t feel like he fits into anymore. Ford said the idea of seeing Indy at this age is one of the main reasons he returned for another adventure.

“The reason I wanted to do another Indiana Jones film was because of my current age. I wanted to see Indiana Jones as an older man,” Ford said. “I wanted to see him dealing with the loss of his youth, dealing with the loss of his vigor, dealing with the fact that he’s teaching archeology to people that had given rats a** about what he’s talking about in the past.”

Paul McCartney based ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ on his youth

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features themes of reflecting on one’s youth and past and The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour” is based on similar themes. In Many Years From Now, Paul McCartney said the song was based on his journeys to the fairground, where he was fascinated by the freak shows. He often goes back to his youth when songwriting because it brings back good memories that create meaningful lyrics.

“I used to go to the fairgrounds as a kid, the waltzers and the dodgems, but what interested me was the freak shows: the boxing booths, the bearded lady and the sheep with five legs, which actually was a four-legged sheep with one leg sewn on its side,” McCartney shared. “When I touched it, the fellow said, ‘Hey, leave that alone!’ these were the great things of your youth. So much of your writing comes from this period; your golden memories. If I’m stuck for an idea, I can always think of a great summer, think of a time when I went to the seaside.”

While the film did have to spend a hefty amount of money to acquire “Magical Mystery Tour,” it was worthwhile as it does a perfect job of setting the scene.