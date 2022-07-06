‘Harry Potter’ Actor Has Explicit Voldemort Spinoff Idea Starring Jessica Chastain

Harry Potter is one of the movie franchises that will live on forever, with Voldemort looming as the overarching villain. However, J.K. Rowling’s original novels continue to expand their scope over the course of multiple mediums. Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes recently revealed his explicit concept for a Voldemort spinoff that would star Jessica Chastain in a very important role.

Voldemort faces a horrible fate in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

L-R: Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort, and Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy | Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter finds its lead character trying to overcome his rivalry with the powerful Voldemort. Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2 see Harry and his friends trying to track down the villain’s Horcruxes to actually stand a chance at fighting him. As a result, they manage to have a final showdown when Voldemort invades Hogwarts and creates quite a bit of destruction. Nevertheless, Harry manages to overcome his fears and defeat the antagonist.

Rowling provided additional insights to Harry Potter fans regarding what exactly happened to Voldemort. She explained that after his death, he had the spend the rest of his existence in an infant-like state in a form of limbo. Additionally, he can never become a ghost due to his own aversions to death.

‘Harry Potter’ actor Ralph Fiennes has a not-so-family-friendly Voldemort spinoff idea starring Jessica Chastain

The List interviewed Harry Potter star Fiennes and The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Chastain regarding their latest film, The Forgiven. They asked Fiennes if he would ever return to his villainous role as Voldemort again and he had a wonderful idea for a Harry Potter spinoff that would delight many fans. However, he would want to add Chastain to the mix.

“I think Voldemort should reappear and there should be Voldemort’s Bride, played by Jessica,” Fiennes said. Chatain responded with a positive response and asked if they would have a loving marriage.

“I think it would be,” Fiennes responded. “It would be very complicated. It would be obsession. They would hate each other. Then they would come together with incredible spells. They would have amazing sex, and then they would have their traumatic separations. They’d use their magic to manipulate each other and fall in love with each other.”

Chastain called the Harry Potter Voldemort spinoff idea “very exciting,” but noted that it probably wouldn’t be appropriate for children. However, she noted that it doesn’t really matter. Fiennes agreed that it doesn’t matter.

‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise expands the universe

The final installment of the main Harry Potter franchise ended with the defeat of Voldemort in 2011. However, that didn’t mark the end of the overall universe. A spinoff prequel series starting with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them started in 2016. They haven’t earned quite the same praise as the original series, but longtime fans have the opportunity to continue exploring this world on the silver screen.

Warner Bros. definitely holds the Harry Potter franchise close due to its popularity. It’s possible that the world would see another spinoff in the future, but seeing Voldemort and his Bride take the silver screen would certainly intrigue a lot of fans around the world.

