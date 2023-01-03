‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Is a Super Fan of This Broadway Musical

Tom Felton is a great example of a child star who has managed to thrive in the entertainment industry, in spite of the odds. First introduced to fans in movies like The Borrowers, Felton rose to fame as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise. Over the years, Felton has not only continued to choose interesting, challenging roles in movie and TV projects, but he has enjoyed connecting with his fans along the way. Felton is widely known for his love of social media, where he shares TikToks and posts about the things that inspire him — including his bone-deep affinity for the hit musical Hamilton.

Tom Felton admitted to being obsessed with the musical ‘Hamilton’

Tom Felton presents the award for Best Revival on stage during The Olivier Awards in 2022 I Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

While many stars of the Harry Potter franchise have opted to stay off social media, Felton loves sharing snippets of his life with his fans and followers. In particular, Felton loves creating short videos for TikTok. Felton posts all kinds of content on TikTok, including videos of his dog, reactions to various moments from the Harry Potter films, and clips of his own forays into music.

According to BuzzFeed, many fans appreciate Felton’s obvious devotion to the Hamilton musical, with his TikTok becoming known as somewhat of a Hamilton “stan” account. Over the years, Felton has posted literally dozens of Hamilton-inspired videos on TikTok, including covers of songs from the musical and duets where he sings both parts of the song. Eventually, the creator of the show, Lin-Manuel Miranda, even took notice of Felton’s admiration for the production, reposting one of his tributes on Twitter in 2020 — and chatting with the actor on social media about how a scene in Hamilton is directly inspired by a scene from one of the Harry Potter films. Felton is unapologetic about his love for the production, telling Vanity Fair in a recent interview that he saw the show at West End 11 times.

‘Hamilton’ debuted Off-Broadway in 2015

Felton is far from the only fan of the legendary musical Hamilton. The show has received acclaim from critics all over the world and is largely responsible for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s domination of the entertainment space. Hamilton tells the show of Alexander Hamilton, an American historical figure who has been the subject of a lot of controversy and speculation. With the majority of the show told through rapping lyrics, the show is also noted for its diverse casting choices.

Hamilton premiered Off-Broadway in early 2015 to immediate acclaim, making its Broadway debut in August 2015. Hamilton is one of the most decorated musicals of all time, garnering 16 nominations at the 70th Tony Awards, and winning 11. Two years later, in 2017, Hamilton made its West End debut — and in 2020, a filmed version arrived on Disney+, introducing fans around the world to the joy and unbridled enthusiasm for history that the show encourages.

Tom Felton recently released his memoir

As for Felton, he’s opening up more than ever these days, and not just in his fun TikTok videos. In October 2022, Felton released his highly-anticipated memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. The book details Felton’s experiences as a child growing up on the set of the Harry Potter films, revealing how the movies influenced his life and the wisdom that he was able to glean from his castmates. For fans, Felton’s transparency and willingness to admit his love for pop culture elements makes him even more loveable and relatable.