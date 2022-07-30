Harry Styles Will Make His MCU Return ‘Soon’, According to Kevin Feige

Soon enough, every celebrity known to man will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s inevitable. The MCU is ever-expanding, as seen in Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel, and there are infinite new characters to introduce. And the MCU will further explore one of the latest superheroes — Harry Styles as Eros — in the near future.

Harry Styles | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Harry Styles made a surprise cameo as Eros in the MCU’s ‘Eternals’

Everyone knows that Marvel has iconic post-credits scenes in almost all of their projects, and the same could be said for Eternals.

During the first post-credits scene, Thena, Druig, and Makkari are on the Domo, searching the universe for other Eternals. Two beings trespass on their shop — Eros, played by Harry Styles, and Pip the Troll, voiced by Payton Oswalt. Eros is an Eternal and Thanos’ half-brother, but he seems to be on the heroes’ side. He offers to help the trio in their quest.

Sadly, someone spoiled Harry Styles’ MCU cameo right before the film premiered in theaters. Many fans knew going into it that the singer would appear as Eros during a post-credits scene. Still, the moment was exciting and sets up the future of these characters quite nicely.

Kevin Feige answers questions surrounding the singer’s return to Marvel

After the SDCC panel, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke with MTV News about the future of the MCU and how Harry Styles factors into it.

Feige confirmed that fans would “soon” learn more about Harry Styles’ return. He added, “The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us. You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we’ve got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and, of course, Spidey, and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.”

It’s unclear when and where Harry Styles as Eros will pop up in the MCU. However, according to Feige, he has a place in either MCU: Phase 5 or Phase 6.

Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox ?



Check out Eros’ brand new character poster and see @Harry_Styles in Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW! ⭐️?https://t.co/RilTsyHqQJ pic.twitter.com/LiXnXKjGeS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 18, 2021

Harry Styles was always Chloé Zhao’s pick for Eros in the MCU

Following the Eternals premiere, director Chloé Zhao discussed the thought process behind introducing Harry Styles as Eros to the MCU.

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” the director told Deadline. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin [Feige] a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

Zhao added, “And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk. I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him, I realized he is that character — the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

Eternals, featuring Harry Styles, is available to stream on Disney+.

