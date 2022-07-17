Helena Bonham-Carter Once Addressed Lusting After Johnny Depp in Front of Tim Burton in ‘Sweeney Todd’

Actors Helena Bonham-Carter and Johnny Depp made a big impact with their chemistry in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. However, the story required her to lust after her co-star in front of her now ex-husband. Bonham-Carter once explained what it was like to idolize Depp right in front of Burton.

Helena Bonham-Carter had a harder time getting her ‘Sweeney Todd’ role than other actors

L-R: Tim Burton, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Johnny Depp | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

IGN attended a 2008 press event for Sweeney Todd and spoke with Bonham-Carter and Depp, among other cast members. One question asked if it was any easier or harder for her to secure the role of Mrs. Lovett because of her relationship with Burton. She explained that it was probably a little bit harder, but he wasn’t the only voice in the casting process.

“It was probably harder,” Bonham-Carter said. “I mean he told me: ‘You look right for it but we have no idea if you can sing.’ So I thought: ‘well, I’ll try and learn’ and did singing lessons, but you know I had to be righter than right. I wouldn’t want people saying I got a role in his film just because I slept with him. At the end of the day, Sondheim said I was OK … and I definitely didn’t sleep with him!”

Helena Bonham-Carter revealed what it was like lusting after Johnny Depp in front of Tim Burton

Sweeney Todd finds Bonham-Carter’s Mrs. Lovett swooning over Depp’s title character, also known as Benjamin Barker. He’s on a path for revenge against all those who destroyed his family and left him to wander the world in loneliness and despair. However, Mrs. Lovett lusts after Sweeney and desperately wants him to think highly of her.

IGN reported on an interview question asking how Bonham-Carter felt lusting after Depp right in front of Burton. The interviewer assumed that it must be awkward, but the actor assured them that it wasn’t nearly as uncomfortable as one might imagine.

“Not really,” Bonham-Carter responded. “Maybe it should have been? No … The fact I was being paid by my boyfriend to romance his best friend – it was I guess a strange situation but no I didn’t worry about it.”

‘Sweeney Todd’ earned praise for its performances

Sweeney Todd entranced audiences around the world, especially with Depp and Bonham-Carter’s on-screen romance that became soaked in blood. The film earned positive reviews from critics and went on to earn an Oscar win and two nominations. The film won Best Art Direction and was nominated for Best Actor for Depp and Best Costume Design. Depp lost out to Daniel-Day Lewis’ performance in There Will Be Blood.

There’s no doubt that the horror musical made an impact on various audiences around the world. Depp and Bonham-Carter settle nicely into their roles that ultimately allow the movie to flourish.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Revealed Most ‘Mortifying’ Part of Filming ‘Sweeney Todd’: ‘You Just Feel Like an Idiot’