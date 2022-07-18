Henry From ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11 Once Dated Trishelle From ‘The Challenge’

TL;DR:

Henry married Christina on Married at First Sight Season 11.

At the wedding, Henry’s friend Trishelle revealed that she’d briefly dated the groom.

Trishelle, who has appeared on The Real World and The Challenge, and her friend Kristen expressed reservations about Henry’s marriage.

Reality TV worlds collided on Married at First Sight Season 11. Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter, and Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant, tied the knot in the New Orleans-set season of the show. Their closest friends and family were on hand for the big day, including Henry’s friend Trishelle, who knows a thing or two about being on television thanks to her stints on The Challenge and The Real World.

Henry and Christina wed on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11

Ten brave singles took a leap of faith and married a total stranger on Married at First Sight Season 11, which originally aired on Lifetime back in 2020. The complete season just landed on Netflix on July 15, which means that plenty of people are meeting the New Orleans couples for the very first time.

The show’s trio of experts – Dr. Pepper Shwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Cal Roberson – matched Henry and Christina. She was looking for a man who would treat her right after getting out of a long relationship. He was a shy and somewhat socially awkward guy who was looking for someone who would push him to do things he might not normally do.

Her “sense of adventure” and his “quiet strength and stability” made them a good match, according to Coles. “I think they have the potential to go the distance,” she said.

Trishelle from ‘The Challenge’ makes an appearance on ‘Married at First Sight’

The Married at First Sight experts might have thought that Henry and Christina were a perfect match, but those closest to them didn’t hesitate to express their concerns about their choice to get married at first sight. That included Henry’s friend Trishelle, who viewers may recognize from The Real World: Las Vegas, The Surreal Life, Battle of the Network Reality Stars, and The Challenge: All Stars.

At the reception, Trishelle interrupted Henry and Christina’s first meal together to compliment the bride on her appearance. She didn’t say anything outwardly negative about the match, but in an interview segment with Henry’s other friend Kristin, she pointed out that he was one of their best friends.

“We have all been friends for a very long time,” she added, making it clear that any woman Henry married would need to get their seal of approval.

To some viewers, Trishelle’s comments came off as territorial. But on Twitter, she said she just wanted to make sure Henry didn’t get hurt. “We just wanted him to be happy,” she wrote. “We know Henry very well and we know he’s an amazing dude. You would want that for your friend too!”

Trishelle’s friendship with Henry actually began as a potential romance.

“I went on one date with Henry,” Trishelle explained on Married at First Sight. But it was immediately clear that they weren’t a romantic match. “I thought the date was kind of boring,” she added.

However, she and Henry did develop a friendship, which led to her becoming close with some of his other friends. That included Kristin, who didn’t hide her reservations about Henry’s decision to marry a stranger.

While she didn’t think Henry was “desperate,” Kristin said she was “very judgemental” of a woman who would sign up for Married at First Sight. She also made it clear she didn’t consider Henry and Christina’s marriage real.

“I’m gonna respect the marriage,” she said. “But I’m not going to respect the relationship,”

