Here’s Why These ‘Bad Sisters’ Stars Look Familiar

Bad Sisters is one of Apple TV+’s hottest new comedies. The streaming service already picked it up for a second season. The dark comedy boasts a large, talented cast, and many viewers noticed the actors look familiar. Here’s where you’ve seen the cast of Bad Sisters before.

Who are the stars of ‘Bad Sisters’?

Bad Sisters follows five sisters dealing with their brother-in-law’s death and the ensuing life insurance investigation. The episodes flip back and forth, showing the lead-up and aftermath of his death — and who might have had a hand in his demise.

The show stars Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the “bad” sisters, with Claes Bang starring as their brother-in-law. All five actors have appeared in major movies and TV shows. Some have even been nominated for Emmys, BAFTAs, and Tonys.

From voice acting to writing to theater, these actors can do it all

Horgan is an actor, writer, and director. She co-wrote and starred in the British sitcoms Pulling and Catastrophe. Horgan also created the HBO show Divorce. She has won seven BAFTAs for her work as a writer and actor and was nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2016 for Catastrophe.

“Bad Sisters,” the Apple TV+ dark comedy series created by and starring Sharon Horgan, has been renewed for Season 2, the streamer announced. https://t.co/UHCBrYRcq1 pic.twitter.com/qFyoYcjjro — IndieWire (@IndieWire) November 8, 2022

In addition to the shows she has co-written and created, Horgan is also a talented voice actor, with credits in Adventure Time, Bojack Horseman, and Bob’s Burgers. She also co-starred in Game Night, How to Build a Girl, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Duff is also a talented actor, most known for her role as Fiona Gallagher in the original UK version of Shameless. She starred as Julia Lennon in 2009’s Nowhere Boy, which earned her a BAFTA nod.

She has also built an impressive career in theater and radio, starring in productions of War and Peace, King Lear, Twelfth Night, and Macbeth. Today, you can see Duff in Netflix’s hugely popular Sex Education.

‘Normal People’ star Eva Birthistle plays one of the sisters

Bad Sisters stars Sadhbh Rainbird, Eva Birthistle, and Sharon Horgan | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

Birthistle is an actor and writer, best known for her starring role in Ae Fond Kiss…, which earned her a London Critics Circle Film Award for British Actress of the Year. She has starred in BBC shows like The Last Enemy, Ashes to Ashes, and movies like The Children, Wake Wood, and Brooklyn.

Greene is probably most famous for her role in 2020’s Normal People. But the actor has had an impressive career in film, television, and theater. Her credits include movies like The Guard and Rosie, shows like Vikings and Penny Dreadful, and shows like Little Gem, The Cripple of Inishmaan, and The Ferryman. Her role in The Cripple of Inishmaan earned her a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Eve Hewson’s rock and roll connection

Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene to star alongside Sharon Horgan in new dark comedy series #BadSisters on @AppleTVPlus https://t.co/fwpz513RpA pic.twitter.com/c00SezoWeg — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) April 3, 2022

Rounding out the cast is Hewson, whose parents might be better known than she is. Her dad is world-famous rock star Bono, who fronts U2. She’s made a name for herself in the world of acting, though. Some fans of Bad Sisters aren’t even aware of her dad.

Hewson’s screen credits include roles in Bridge of Spies, Robin Hood, Tesla, The Knick, Behind Her Eyes, and a music video for The Script’s “For The First Time.”

Bang’s roles are primarily from movies and shows in his native Denmark but has broken through in the international market with roles in The Northman, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Bridge, and Dracula.

RELATED: ‘Bad Sisters’ Sharon Horgan’s Darkly Hilarious Recipe for the Most Horrendous Human