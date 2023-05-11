HGTV’s ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Kicks off With a Killer Hurricane Threatening to Destroy the Season [Exclusive]

Building a home in 100 days is tricky but try doing it as an epic hurricane threatens your build. That’s how HGTV‘s 100 Day Dream Home Season 4 kicks off with concerns that Hurricane Ian could finish the season before it started.

Dream home creators Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt revealed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Hurricane Ian was tracking directly toward their first project in the Tampa area this season. The season went on once Ian decided to drop south, devastating Ft. Meyers, but primarily sparing Tampa.

“We kind of dodged a bullet here,” Brian admitted. “The last hurricane that hit, it was supposed to come right over Tampa and that would have just devastated our timeline our show, everything. It did turn down towards Fort Myers.”

Hurricane threatened ‘100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel’

Even though the hurricane’s path changed, Brian and Mika still felt the impact in other ways. “And even though it didn’t have a direct impact on us here, it did impact us because a lot of materials and a lot of our subs were kind of rerouted down south to take care of that,” he added. “So you’ll see that in several episodes where the hurricane kind of affected us and our timeline to be honest with you. So we showed the good, bad, and ugly of that entire process during the hurricane season.”

“We’re actually kicking off season 4 with a special series called the 100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel where we renovated a 75-year-old hotel right on the Gulf of Mexico,” Brian explained. “So you can imagine the scare that we had with a hurricane spinning out in the Gulf. Not knowing what direction it was going to go. And we are right on the beach renovating a hotel. So the season is going to kick off with those first two episodes highlighting the hotel, and then it’s going to go into the residential homes.”

The hurricane wasn’t the only challenge Brian and Mika faced this season

Brian said that the hurricane wasn’t the only challenge they faced this season of 100 Day Dream Home. “In that particular episode, there was an additional challenge on top of the hurricane,” Brian recalled. “And that was the fact that the clients are both in the Air Force and they were stationed in South Korea.”

“So we were kind of building this house blind for them,” he said. “We met the husband during the process, but we did not meet the wife in person until the reveal. So yeah, but we had unfortunately let them know about the hurricane delay. But yeah, you see that entire thing unfold.”

“I will say every state has their natural disasters,” Mika said. “And I will say in Florida, I feel like you get a lot more of a heads up. They’re watching it before it even becomes an official hurricane. So, yeah, we were very proactive and made sure that we secured everything. And there’s not much you can do other than try to secure the job site and hope for the best.”

‘100 Day Dream Home’ Season 4 is all about the personal stories

The couple said this season will focus more on homeowner stories. They shared one that was especially heartwarming.

“We don’t want to give too much away, but we definitely have a sentimental story that kind of touched both of our hearts,” Brian said. “And, one of our clients, his mom passed away several months ago, and her favorite show, by chance, just happened to be our show. And she always encouraged her son to reach out to Brian and Mika to maybe be part of the show. Now, that she had passed that kind of dream of hers came into reality. So, yeah, that story is definitely a special one that we’re going to highlight to people for sure.”

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel premieres Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV followed by the premiere of 100 Day Dream Home on Friday, May 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.