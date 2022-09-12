HGTV’s Bizarre ‘Backward Books’ Design Trick Is Finally Explained: ‘It’s a Really Simple Answer’

Viewers might have noticed that HGTV uses a strange design trick on shows, often lining shelves with backward books as part of their big reveal. One star knows some spectators are probably left scratching their heads over the choice, but there’s a simple and excellent reason. Read on to learn why they turn the books around and a few tips for avoiding a cluttered look from HGTV.

HGTV’s ‘backward books’ design trick confuses some viewers, inspires others

HGTV star Jasmine Roth talked about the network’s habit of filling shelves with backward books on her blog. She noted, “As styling shelves became even more popular in interior design over the years, the number of times books were shown turned with spines facing inward really ramped up.”

Roth pointed out that viewers picked up on the trick, making it a trend. She added that “it actually became pretty popular!”

However, some book lovers wondered why they wouldn’t use the covers as part of the design aesthetic in their reveals. And Roth disclosed the reason for that is simple and legal.

There’s a good reason for HGTV’s backwards book design trick

When explaining why HGTV flips the books around on shows like No Demo Reno, Roth offered, “It’s a really simple answer: copyright!”

“That’s right,” she added, “this isn’t some breakthrough of a design trick.”

She shared that “it’s actually kind of a hot button issue with book lovers who aren’t fans of hiding the titles.”

But, according to Roth, “… The network would have to get copyright clearance from every single title in order to display them.”

She explained that obtaining copyrights on every book is unrealistic “considering each design could have at least 10 books in them!”

Roth said she even had to hold books backward during one episode. “If it has a title, it can’t be shown,” she concluded.

More useful shelf design tricks from HGTV

Updating a room or space is often much more complicated than simply turning books around. Arranging shelves can be overwhelming, especially if you have many little things you’d like to display. So, here are a few decorating tips from experts.

Per HGTV designer Lee Snijders, the professionals use a trick to avoid creating a cluttered look when choosing an order for accessories. It’s sometimes called the law of threes, fives, and sevens.

Starting with three things, place them from tallest to shortest on the shelf or table, forming an imaginary triangle. Add two items, staying between three, five, and seven, and keeping them all within the triangle.

HGTV has a few other 10-minute tips for freshening up a room. Things like rotating art, updating accessories, and hiding odds and ends that create clutter can change how an area feels.

For instance, HGTV designers recommend not simultaneously displaying all of your art and decor if you’ve established quite a collection. Instead, consider sorting your items into seasonal displays. Keep some in storage and rotate them in and out as the seasons change.

This keeps the space fresh, but it also can help you appreciate what you have more if you don’t look at it all the time.

