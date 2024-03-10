Here's who has a higher net worth 'Barbie' actor Ryan Gosling or his wife and 'The Place Beyond The Pines' co-star Eva Mendes.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a Hollywood power couple. The duo met in 2011 on the set of the movie The Place Beyond the Pines and began dating. Fast-forward 11 years to when it was announced that they were married but no one knows exactly when the pair tied the knot as they have always kept the details of their relationship private. But there are a few things we know about them including what their age difference is, how many children they have, and who has a higher net worth.

What’s Gosling and Mendes’s age difference?

Gosling was born on Nov. 12, 1980, to parents Donna and Thomas Ray Gosling in Ontario, Canada. Mendes was born Eva de la Caridad Méndez in Miami to Cuban parents Eva Pérez Suárez and Juan Carlos Méndez on March 5, 1974, making her six years and eight months older than Gosling.

And speaking of age when Gosling was cast in the movie Barbie, there were reports that Gen Z Barbie fans thought he was “too old” to play Ken.

During an interview with GQ, Gosling clapped back at those critics saying: “Suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f***** with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed … I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.’ ”

Who has the higher net worth?

Gosling and Mendes have two daughters together. Their first, Esmeralda, was born on Sept. 12, 2014, followed by her sister, Amada, on April 29, 2016.

Over the last few years, Mendes has disappeared from the big screen leading some people to speculate about why she “quit acting.” The Training Day actor decided to set the record straight herself via social media. “I never quit acting,” she wrote in a 2022 Instagram post. “I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would.”

Some of Mendes’ other business ventures ouside of acting have included modeling for several brands such as Calvin Klein, Reebok, and Pantene. Mendes has also released a line of dinnerware and bed linens sold at Macy’s and previously had her own clothing and makeup collection. In addition, she released a picture book titled Desi, Mami & the Neverending Worries, which she described as “a love letter to her children.” Today, she has a net worth of $20 million via Celebrity Net Worth.

Another reason Mendes can also afford to spend time at home is because her husband has a pretty hefty net worth as well.

Gosling has been acting since he was a kid joining the Mickey Mouse Club with other future stars Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. After dropping out of high school to pursue his career in acting, Gosling landed small parts on shows like Goosebumps, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Breaker High, and Young Hercules. He got his big break in the 2000 movie Remember the Titans.

Since then Gosling has taken on some memorable roles in blockbusters like The Notebook, La La Land, Drive, and of course Barbie. Today, he boasts a net worth of $70 million per Celebrity Net Worth.