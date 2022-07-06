‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Fans Are Boycotting the Movie Over Bette Midler’s Transphobic and Islamophobic Tweets

Bette Midler is one of the returning cast members reprising their role for Disney‘s Hocus Pocus 2. This is the sequel that fans have yearned for since the Halloween favorite became a cult classic many years ago. However, social media is going into a frenzy in claiming that they will boycott Hocus Pocus 2 after Midler tweeted transphobic and Islamophobic messages that left many fans feeling angry and confused.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ brings back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy

L-R: Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson | Disney

Hocus Pocus 2 brings Midler back as Winifred Sanderson alongside Kathy Najimy’s Mary and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sarah. Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters to modern-day Salem. However, the world isn’t what they remember it as. As a result, they will once again devise an evil plan in a society that they don’t understand.

Meanwhile, the three young women must work together to figure out a way out of this mess. If they aren’t able to stop the Sanderson sisters, it’s only a matter of time before their child-hungry tendencies come to fruition. They seek to cause havoc on the world, but they will have to face off against the very women who set them free if they want to achieve that goal.

Fans are boycotting ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ over Bette Midler’s transphobic and Islamophobic tweets

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

Midler took to Twitter to voice her frustrations surrounding the death of Roe v. Wade. As a result, an individual’s right over their own body lies in the hands of a given state’s government. Midler is one of the countless celebrities to speak up regarding the Supreme Court’s decision. However, she went about it all the wrong way with transphobic and Islamophobic tweets. Now, Hocus Pocus 2 fans are looking to boycott the film because of Midler.

The first tweet reads: “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators,’ and even ‘people with vaginas!’ Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

However, Midler’s followers explained that terms other than “women” are meant to include other groups of people that Roe v. Wade protected their right to choose. As a result, the actor is erasing transgender identities, ignoring other groups that aren’t cisgender women that the ruling also impacts.

Midler’s second tweet has no text and contains a picture of the Supreme Court justices. However, all those who voted to strike down Roe v. Wade were photoshopped to have an Islamic appearance. Hocus Pocus 2 fans slammed Midler for equating what happened in the Supreme Court with Muslims. As a result, this only builds further hatred toward a minority group that already faces challenges across America.

The actor responds to the backlash

I have always supported and adored, so be it.



But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I’m all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

Midler ultimately responded to Hocus Pocus 2 fans who clapped back and claimed that they will boycott the movie. She wanted to make her stance clear when it comes to her feelings toward minority groups. The actor included it in a Twitter thread. Midler mentioned that the tweet was about a specific article and wasn’t meant to be transphobic.

“It was about the same old s*** women – ALL WOMEN – have been putting up with since the cavemen,” Midler wrote. “Even then, men got top billing. But seriously, folks, if anyone who read that tweet thinks I have anything but love for any marginalized people, go to Wikipedia and type in my name.”

Middler continued: “I’ve fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember. Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people I have always supported and adored, so be it. But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I’m all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall.”

However, her followers didn’t feel that it adequately apologized for the transphobic and Islamophobic tweets that she sent. Some folks explained that Hocus Pocus wouldn’t have the popularity it has without the LGBTQ community, who made it a piece of pop culture to begin with. Additionally, some members of the press acknowledged that any interviews Midler does for Hocus Pocus 2 will be particularly interesting to watch.

