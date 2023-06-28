Contractor Mike Holmes thinks the contractor who worked on the first house on the season 2 premiere of 'Holmes Family Rescue' should be in jail.

The season 2 premiere episode of HGTV‘s Holmes Family Rescue proves that your contractor can actually kill you.

Contractor Mike Holmes and his team uncovered faulty wiring in the shower area. The family, who had avoided showering in the clutter, could have been electrocuted if they had used the shower. Mike said the botched job was one of the worst he’s seen in his career.

Sherry, Mike Sr. and Mike Jr. Holmes | Courtesy HGTV

“It’s the first job that I’ve actually been on that I saw was that bad,” Sherry Holmes told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Even when I wasn’t on the show or doing the construction side of things, my dad would tell me about some of the things he ran into.”

“And I knew walking into that job, I looked around and said, ‘I just have a bad feeling about how this is going to go,'” she continued. “It was just shocking because it wasn’t ignorance. And it wasn’t a mistake. It was a contractor who knew what he was covering up. What was so intense for me is you see the trouble that this could potentially cause, but [the contractor] was just going over it pretending it’s not there. That’s shocking what some people can do.”

Season 2 is a lesson in checking out your contractor

The family in the first episode did their homework, so what can a homeowner do to avoid a similar situation? “You can’t check out your contractor enough. Get in your car. You got to go to the house that he’s done work on. You’ve got to talk to the people. You need to protect yourself all the way,” Mike Sr. said. “I think that wonderful people out there like all of us just want to trust people that come to our home. They sound really good and sound like they know what they’re doing.”

“And in the first episode, that contractor was such a con, he was taking money from houses that were not far from that job site to work on other houses,” Mike Sr. added. “And he did this over and over again. He’s the guy that needs to go to jail. He should be in jail. And, I want this to stop.”

‘Holmes Family Rescue’ is ‘1 hell of a season’

Mike Sr. said viewers should buckle up because it’s going to be “one hell of a season.” Holmes Family Rescue Season 2 follows the premiere episode family.

“People are asking if we do go a little bit further in the next few episodes,” Mike Sr. teased. “And then there is a wonderful thing that happened that we announced on the show, and you’ll have to watch it.”

Mike Holmes Jr. added, “My dad always says there’s the good, the bad and the ugly,” he said. “And on our show, it’s our job to focus on helping people who have dealt with the ugly side of the contractors. And that’s why we’re seeing the worst of the worst. That’s why everyone that watches the show sees the worst of the worst.”

“I do want to say there are a lot of good contractors on there. And our job as contractors is also to highlight that and bring on some of the best contractors that we work with to help fix these nightmare jobs,” Mike Sr. said.

Catch Holmes Family Rescue on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.