John Lennon‘s Double Fantasy gave fans a peek into his personal life and his marriage to Yoko Ono. One of the more angelic tunes on the record was inspired by horses. Interestingly, the incident that influenced the tune happened on John’s birthday.

1 song from John Lennon’s ‘Double Fantasy’ was both sincere and a put-on

John’s final album, Double Fantasy, was a collaboration with Yoko. In it, John wrote and sang some of the songs while Yoko wrote and sang others. “Yes, I’m Your Angel” was written and performed by Yoko.

During a 1980 interview from the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Yoko discussed the tune. “Oh, it’s a big put-on thing,” she said. “But at the same time, the lyrics are really not a put-on. It’s presented in a put-on way.

“One night, John and I went into a restaurant and had a beautiful, beautiful dinner and we wanted to hurry home because Sean [Ono Lennon] might worry,” she recalled. “It was a warm night, I felt good about it, we saw horse carriages in the park — and I just got inspired.”

John Lennon discussed what he was like when he went out in public

During the same interview, John discussed what he acts like when he’s in public. “If I’ve got a mask on, I’ve got it in bed and in public,” he said. “I mean, I’m not that enlightened that I don’t lose touch, get off center — I’m not continually hip. I lose it and gain it and lose it and gain it and I just have to deal with it like anyone else. But I do it under scrutiny.”

Reflecting on “Yes, I’m Your Angel,” Yoko noted that John and Sean had the same birthday: October 9. “At least you don’t have a secretary to remind you to send your house-wife-husband and his child a flower, right?” John said. “It hasn’t gotten that bad — yet.” He laughed at the thought.

‘Yes, I’m Your Angel’ became the B-side of a famous tune from ‘Double Fantasy’

“Yes, I’m Your Angel” was the B-side to John’s song “Watching the Wheels,” a song about John taking a break from celebrity to spend time with his family. That tune climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining on the chart for 17 weeks. The songs’ parent album, Double Fantasy, was even more popular. It topped the Billboard 200 for eight weeks, lasting on the chart for 77 weeks altogether. Yoko’s remix of the record, Double Fantasy Stripped Down, did not chart on the Billboard 200.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Watching the Wheels” reached No. 30 and stayed on the chart for six weeks. Double Fantasy peaked at No. 1 for two weeks. It also spent a total of 36 weeks on the chart. Double Fantasy Stripped Down charted at No. 80 for a week.

“Yes, I’m Your Angel” isn’t one of the more famous tunes from Double Fantasy but it came from a tender and lovely time in John and Yoko’s marriage.