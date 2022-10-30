‘House of the Dragon’: 4 Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

House of the Dragon has been confirmed for season 2. Unfortunately fans have a while to wait before the Game of Thrones prequel returns with new episodes. The series just aired its season 1 finale, and there are several questions that need answers when the show returns.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Will fans see Laenor Velaryon in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2?

One of the biggest ways House of the Dragon deviated from its source material has to do with Laenor Velaryon. In George R.R. Martin’s novel, Laenor was killed by his friend Ser Qarl. However, in the series, Laenor fakes his death with Daemon and Rhaenyra’s help and escapes with Qarl.

This leaves room for Laenor to potentially make an appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2. Though this would be another deviation from the source material, there maybe be a role for Laenor to fulfill.

Are Emily Carey and Milly Alcock coming back?

House of the Dragon fans fell in love with Emily Carey and Milly Alcock’s portrayals of young Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen. The pair exited the series after episode 5, and their characters were replaced by actors Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

Still, some fans are hoping that Carey and Alcock will make an appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2. It’s possible that the prequel series could bring the actors in for flashbacks to Rhaenyra and Alicent’s childhood.

Carey herself has stated that she would be willing to return. “It’s been spoken about, conversations have happened, but, in all honesty, I know absolutely nothing, and I have no idea,” Carey said while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “Of course, I would love to come back. It depends on how it’s received and where they want to take the show next. I’m just going with the flow!”

How will Westeros react to Lucerys’ death?

House of the Dragon Season 1 ended with a shocking death. Aemond’s dragon Vhagar killed Lucerys and his dragon Arrax in the skies above Storm’s End. Fans saw how Rhaenyra reacted to the news — with a new rage in her teary eyes.

However, the series did not show Lucerys’ brothers’ reaction to the news. Additionally, Aemond will have to return home and tell his mother, Queen Alicent, what happened. Any hope of resolving things peacefully is now out the window, and the Dance of the Dragons is about to begin.

Will ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 include new dragons?

House of the Dragon Season 1 introduced quite a few of the dragons that roam Westeros. They include Rhaenyra’s dragon Syrax, Daemon’s fearsome Caraxes, and the enormous Vhagar. Several other dragons appeared, and there are more to come.

Den of Geek reports that during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, co-showrunner Ryan Condal teased that as many as 17 dragons could appear throughout the series. So which dragons will appear in season 2? Well, fans could see more of the riderless wild dragons, like Vermithor, that Daemon hopes to claim. They may also catch a glimpse of Joffrey’s dragon Tyraxes or Daeron’s Tessarion.

All episodes of House of the Dragon are currently streaming on HBO Max.

