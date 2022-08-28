‘House of the Dragon’ Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Matt Smith

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has finally arrived on HBO Max. Taking place roughly 200 years before the events of GoT, House of the Dragon follows the inner workings of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, and others comprise the House of the Dragon cast, per IMDb. And one of the more prominent House of the Dragon cast members is Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor and his House of the Dragon character.

Matt Smith attends the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere in London. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Matt Smith’s role in ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel. Fans of the franchise have already been introduced to Matt Smith’s character, Daemon Targaryen, in text. In the book, Daemon is depicted as a free-spirited and ambitious warrior. He’s the brother to King Viserys I Targaryen, who sits on the Iron Throne at the beginning of the TV series.

One of Daemon’s most important relationships is with his niece, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. In episode 1 of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra is named the true successor to the Iron Throne after her brother and mother died in childbirth. Although the king’s council is hesitant about the idea of a queen, they much prefer Rhaenyra on the throne to the often unpredictable Daemon.

Of course, Game of Thrones fans will remember one of the House of Dragons’ more famous descendants, Daenerys Targaryen, who tried to seize control of the Seven Kingdoms over the course of the show. She eventually went mad and used her dragons to viciously destroy King’s Landing.

Matt Smith’s childhood, sports background, and rise to fame

Smith was born in Northampton, England, on Oct. 28, 1982. And according to Biography, he actually had dreams of becoming a professional athlete, not an actor. He played for several youth football (soccer) teams before a back injury brought his dreams of turning pro to a halt.

After the injury, he tried out some theater roles and eventually became part of the National Youth Theatre in London. He then studied creative writing and drama at the University of East Anglia.

His TV debut was in 2006 in The Ruby in the Smoke, and he booked roles after that. But he didn’t find his breakout role until he was announced as the Eleventh Doctor on Doctor Who.

The ‘House of the Dragon’ cast member’s other noteworthy credits

Matt Smith’s career really took off after his run from 2010 to 2014 on the hit sci-fi series Doctor Who. The role remains one of his best-known performances.

He also played Prince Philip on the first two seasons of The Crown from 2016 to 2017. The role earned him his first Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2018.

More recently, Smith played the villain in the 2022 superhero flick Morbius. Despite less-than-positive reviews for the film overall, Smith’s performance is generally considered to be one of its better aspects.

Now, the House of the Dragon cast member can await reviews from the Game of Thrones franchise fandom. New House of the Dragon episodes drop every Sunday on HBO Max.

