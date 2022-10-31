‘House of the Dragon’: Henry Cavill Shuts Down Casting Rumors Following ‘The Witcher’ Exit

Rumors have been circulating that actor Henry Cavill will join the cast of House of the Dragon. The prequel series follows the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Cavill is well known for his role in The Witcher, which has him donning a Targaryen-like silver wig. However, the actor recently shut down rumors that he is joining the Game of Thrones franchise.

Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Henry Cavill is a British actor known for his roles in various TV shows, including Showtime’s The Tudors and Netflix’s The Witcher. The latter series follows Cavill’s character, Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster hunter for hire.

Netflix recently announced the surprising news that Cavill won’t return to the role of Geralt for The Witcher Season 4. Instead, he is being replaced by Liam Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Henry Cavill addresses rumors that he is joining ‘House of the Dragon’

Cavill’s exit from The Witcher may have sparked the recent rumors that he is joining the cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. The series follows House Targaryen and the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The series has already been renewed for season 2.

Additionally, in The Witcher, Cavill wears a silver wig that gives him a Targaryen look. Though Cavill appreciates the Game of Thrones prequel, he recently shut down the rumors about him joining the series during an interview with Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“To be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon, I was like ‘I feel like a lot of these guys could make really good Witchers…'” Cavill said. “I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, I really do. I don’t think there’s a place for me in there, though.”

Elizabeth Olsen was also rumored to be cast in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

Oddly enough, Henry Cavill isn’t the only actor rumored to be cast in House of the Dragon. Elizabeth Olsen, known for her roles in the films Silent House, Liberal Arts, Godzilla, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War, was also thought to be joining the show.

Like, Cavill, Olsen recently shut down these rumors. She also expressed surprise that they are circulating about herself and Cavill. “How random. Why him? Why me?” she mused while speaking with Variety. “I can’t even think of how random that is. I don’t even know that guy, either!”

All episodes of House of the Dragon are currently streaming on HBO Max.

