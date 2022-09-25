‘House of the Dragon’ Just Added to the Long List of 1 Very Specific ‘Game of Thrones’ Traditions

House of the Dragon featured a wedding in its fifth episode, titled “We Light the Way.” It was the first ever wedding ceremony in the Game of Thrones prequel, and it was for Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Laenor (Theo Nate). But of course, the event naturally turned into a disaster because weddings in Westeros are usually pretty brutal. Here’s a look back at the most gruesome nuptials in the Game of Thrones universe.

Another Joffrey died in the first ‘House of the Dragon’ wedding

The marriage of Rhaenyra and Laenor was a political arrangement between two families. But, it was also a special situation for the bride and groom. Rhaenyra knew that her fiancé was gay, and had a boyfriend named Joffrey (Solly McLeod). So she and Laenor agreed to an open marriage, allowing her to continue sleeping with her protector, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel).

But Criston wasn’t interested in being a side piece. He wanted her to give up her crown and run off with him to get married. Criston was so enraged that when Joffrey attempts to make sure they are all on the same page about their unique relationship, Criston snaps and murders him.

The episode ended with Rhaenyra and a weeping Laenor becoming husband and wife, with the dead body of his boyfriend in the background.

‘Game of Thrones’ pilot episode — deaths are common in Dothraki weddings

The very first wedding in the Game of Thrones universe happened during the pilot episode. But, it didn’t look like a wedding at all. It was an arranged marriage between Khal Drogo (Jason Mamoa) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). In return for Viserys giving Drogo a wife, he got an army.

During their traditional Dothraki ceremony, there were a number of deaths because anything less than three deaths was considered dull. What’s more, Drogo and Daenerys’ wedding night included brutal sexual assault.

Rhaegar and Lyanna’s secret wedding destabilized the Seven Kingdoms

Rhaegar and Lyanna’s secret wedding happened after the events of House of the Dragon, and they were long dead by the time Game of Thrones began. But the consequences of their union affected the events of the entire original series.

The couple secretly exchanged vows in Dorne, and not much was shown of the wedding. The ceremony was only revealed in Game of Thrones via one of Bran’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) visions. It’s the tragedy that happened afterward that puts this wedding on the brutal list.

Robert (Mark Addy) was convinced that Rhaegar — the son of the Mad King — was a tyrant who had kidnapped Lyanna and hid her away. He was jealous that the woman he was betrothed to had fallen in love with another man. So he started a war — Robert’s Rebellion — to get her back, killing Rhaegar and taking his father’s throne. When Ned Stark (Sean Bean) finally found his sister, it was too late.

Ned’s father and brother were also burnt alive. Ser Gregor murdered Rhaegar’s ex-wife Elia Martell and her children. And there was also the secret love child.

After Rhaegar and Lyanna married, she gave birth to a son in Dorne’s Tower of Joy. Ned took the baby back to Winterfell and claimed him as his bastard, Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Sansa was forced to marry Ramsay in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 5

Known as The Black Wedding, Sansa (Sophie Turner) was forced to marry Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) in Game of Thrones Season 5 when the Northern Land was under his rule. She had just returned home to Winterfell after nearly being killed by her aunt in the Eyrie — not to mention being held captive in King’s Landing and witnessing her father’s beheading.

The ceremony itself was one of the most beautiful weddings in Game of Thrones. But, the brutality came after. Ramsay sexually assaulted Sansa on their wedding night, and made Theon (Alfie Allen) watch.

“That was horrible. Nobody wanted to be there,” Rheon told Metro about shooting the controversial scene. “Nobody wants to do that, but if it’s telling a story then you have to tell it truthfully. They didn’t sensationalize it or anything. It was very, very hard watching. It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately, and it shouldn’t be. It was the worst day of my career.”

Joffrey drops dead during the Purple Wedding

The wedding between Joffrey and Margaery (Natalie Dormer) was quite grand, conducted by the High Septon at the Great Sept of Baelor. But, this event known as the Purple Wedding had an ending that absolutely no one expected.

House Lannister had defeated its enemies in the Battle of the Blackwater, and Joffrey wanted to secure the support of House Tyrell via a wedding with Margaery. He makes a speech about the importance of the Royal Wedding and the end of the War of the Five Kings, then gets outwitted and humiliated by Tyrion (Peter Dinklage).

Getting more enraged while eating his traditional pigeon pie, Joffrey gets thirsty. Tyrion brings him his cup — not knowing that Olenna (Diana Rigg) had slipped poison into it. After Joffrey takes a gulp, he starts coughing, choking, and ultimately takes his last breath while blood runs out his nose and his face turns purple.

‘Game of Thrones’ will forever be remembered for The Red Wedding

Before Joffrey’s poisoning — and amid the War of the Five Kings — Robb Stark (Richard Madden) reneged on his deal to marry a girl from House Frey. So, that duty was given to his uncle, Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies). After the wedding, the bride and groom were carried off to enjoy their wedding night. All seemed well, despite Robb breaking the marriage pact between House Stark and House Frey.

But suddenly, all hell broke loose. The musicians hired for the wedding were assassins. After getting Walder Frey’s (David Bradley) signal, they slaughtered Caitlyn (Michelle Fairley), Talisa (Oona Chaplin), Robb, and his bannerman in a bloody event known as the Red Wedding.

It was the most shocking episode of the series — even though fans knew no main character was safe.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO. All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO Max.

