‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale May Introduce the Deadliest Dragon Yet

House of the Dragon has been delivering on its dragon promises in season 1. Sure, everyone gushed about the three that were featured in Game of Thrones. But the prequel about House Targaryen has introduced fans to an army of Westeros’ most-feared creatures. And in the season 1 finale, viewers will get to witness the deadliest dragon yet.

Courtesy HBO

‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner promised nine dragons in season 1

Before House of the Dragon premiered, showrunner Miguel Sapochnik promised they would feature nine of the 17 dragons in Westeros during season 1. So far, we’ve met Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) dragon Syrax, and Daemon’s (Matt Smith) dragon Caraxes, aka the Blood Wyrm.

The first season also introduced viewers to Laenor Valaryon’s (John Macmillan) SeaSmoke on the battlefield at the Stepstones. Jacaerys’ (Harry Collett) dragon Vermax and Rhaenys’ (Eve Best) dragon Meleys — aka Red Queen — showed up in the latest episode.

We also saw the largest of the dragons, Vhagar, who was originally tied to Laena (Nanna Blondell). But after her death, Vhagar was claimed by Aemond (Ewan Mitchell).

The season finale will introduce fans to the deadliest dragon yet

According to the new teaser, fans should get ready to meet another scaly beast in the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale. The deadliest dragon yet — Vermithor, aka the Bronze Fury — will reportedly come out of hiding. It remains to be seen exactly how that will happen.

The realm’s longest ruler and King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) predecessor, King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, was Vermithor’s rider. But after the ruler’s death, the Bronze Fury went dormant for years and stayed hidden in his lair at Dragonstone.

Even with the appearance of Vermithor, that still doesn’t get us to the nine dragons that Sapochnik promised in season 1. We still need two more scaly beasts, which could also show up in the finale. Some of the dragons that fans have yet to see include Sunfyre, the dragon of Aegon, and Prince Daeron’s dragon, Tessarion.

Does the ‘House of the Dragon’ finale trailer indicate Prince Daemon will ride Vermithor?

Fans will likely get plenty of dragon action in the season finale, and the trailer has seemingly hinted at a major development for Prince Daemon. The teaser included a brief clip of Daemon attempting to tame Vermithor by singing in High Valyrian.

Throughout all of season 1, Daemon has been riding Caraxes. But with his attempts to tame Verthmior, could he be trying to mount another? He needs all the dragon help he can get in the upcoming war.

Elsewhere in the one-minute teaser, the war of succession is front and center after Rhaenys rode Meleys out of the Dragon Pit in the penultimate episode. She warns Rhaenyra that the “Greens are coming” for her and her children, while Daemon says their birthright was stolen and they can’t “bend the knee” to the Hightowers.

The clip then shows the Blacks planning their attack and laying siege to the Red Keep, both on the ground and in the sky.

The season one finale of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon drops Sunday, October 23 on HBO and HBO Max.

