‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming

House of the Dragon Season 1 has been all about the Targaryens, Hightowers, and Velaryons. But in season 2, the Starks of Winterfell are coming. Yes, the most iconic family in Westeros — and the most important in Game of Thrones — will play a role in the Dance of the Dragons.

Caution: House of the Dragon Season 2 spoilers ahead!

Courtesy HBO

Why were the Starks excluded in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1?

The first season of the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon took all of that royal infighting fans loved in the original series, and gave it laser focus with a complex, layered story among warring family members who have claims to the throne upon the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

This limited scope has only included regions of Westeros like King’s Landing and Dragonstone. The Targaryens are front and center, along with the Hightowers and Velaryons. While the overarching story has also included the Lannisters and Baratheons.

But as the first season comes to an end, the infamous Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons is about to break out. And when that happens in season 2, it will be time for a trip to the north.

Before the Dance of the Dragons, House Stark was essentially excluded from the functions of the Seven Kingdoms because of their geographic remoteness.

The Starks of Winterfell are coming in Season 2

The Starks of Winterfell are expected to appear in season 2 because Cregan Stark — the head of the family at the time — plays an important role in the Dance of the Dragons. Even though House Stark was not part of the events in the prequel’s first 10 episodes, their role in the story will become evident in season 2.

When the civil war begins, the world of House of the Dragon will expand across the continent and bring in more of Westeros’ most notable families. House Stark will have a more important role moving forward.

In season 2, viewers should see the Wolf of the North make the Pact of Fire and Ice with Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) to aid her claim to the throne. This is the moment the Starks become significantly involved in the Targaryen war. The fallout of that meeting is extremely important in the source material — George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

Will there be a Targaryen and Stark betrothal in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2?

After making the pact the Starks role in the war increases, and Cregan is promised a Targaryen and Stark betrothal. For a short time, he also becomes Hand of the King. Viewers should expect to see a strong alliance between the Targaryens and Starks as season 2 progresses — which will be quite the change from the distrust among the families seen at the start of Game of Thrones.

The Northmen who support Rhaenyra’s claim are known as Winter Wolves. And along with the Starks, they are instrumental in the civil war and fiercely support Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne.

The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale airs Sunday, October 23 on HBO and HBO Max.

