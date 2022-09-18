‘House of the Dragon’ Speculation: The Iron Throne Could Be Killing King Viserys

If there is one thing House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones fans know by this point, it’s that sitting on the Iron Throne has its pros and cons. Sure, you rule the Seven Kingdoms. But life’s rough when everyone, including the throne itself, is stabbing you in the back. This is exactly what viewers think is happening to King Viserys.

What’s wrong with King Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon?’

King Viserys’ malady is introduced in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, when he tells a pack of mystified maesters that he cut himself on the throne, and the wound simply won’t heal. Later in the episode, the throne appears to injure Viserys (Paddy Considine) again when he deals with Daemon (Matt Smith).

By Episode 2, Viserys is back with the maesters, this time with several of his fingers half-eaten by whatever disease he has contracted. In response to the king’s unexplained sickness, several theories are now circulating regarding what Viserys’ illness could be.

Some claim it is grayscale, the flesh-to-stone disease Game of Thrones fans will recall from Jorah Mormont’s story. But these theories seem discredited considering Jorah was sent into isolation due to the disease’s incredibly high contagion rate; Viserys’ illness does not seem contagious.

Another theory held by many is that Viserys’ symptoms result from poison. The theory stems from the idea that Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) wants the throne, hence his push for his grandson, Aegon, to ascend the Iron Throne following Viserys’ death.

Certainly, the teaser for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 5 encourages the idea of Hightower taking revenge on the king following his recent demotion from Hand of the King. However, poison is not known to cause Viserys’ symptoms.

Lastly, Mashable presents the idea that House of the Dragon’s King Viserys suffers from necrotizing fasciitis. While this certainly seems to align with the symptoms exhibited by the king, the leading discrediting factor in this theory is that necrotizing fasciitis works incredibly quickly, spreading up to an inch an hour.

While Viserys does seem to be getting worse each episode, House of the Dragon Season 1 has already covered several years in its first four episodes. This is a seemingly impossibly long time for anyone to live with necrotizing fasciitis.

King Viserys’ sickness is different in ‘House of the Dragon’ than in the book

Adding to the malady’s mystery, whatever is wrong with King Viserys in House of the Dragon deviates from the source material. The HBO series is based on George R. R. Martin’s book series, Song of Ice and Fire. This book chronicles the entire reign of Viserys I along with House Targaryen’s history. Yet, in the books, Viserys does not have a raging, skin-eating disease.

Viserys does, however, sustain an injury from the Iron Throne in the books. In the book, Fire and Blood, Viserys cuts himself on the throne. But his injury in the book is a huge gash that leads to losing several fingers. It also marks his decline and coming death.

The injury is in no way responsible for his death, though. Viserys dying doesn’t come until 24 years after his wife Aemma’s death, with Viserys dying at age 52.

Viserys looks middle-aged in House of the Dragon. However, it’s been nowhere near that long since the queen’s death when he pricks himself on the Iron Throne in Episode 1.

However, considering Viserys’ earlier back injury that appears to have turned infectious, it could be that the series’ writers are translating the king’s more physical injury from the book into a subtler, longer-lasting illness meant to draw out the drama and suspense of the show.

Is King Viserys going to die soon on ‘House of the Dragon’?

While the teaser for House of the Dragon Episode 5 certainly leans into the idea that the battle for succession is near, many clues indicate the contrary. Firstly, as mentioned earlier, Viserys does not die in the source material until much later. Secondly, Considine’s IMDb page has him starring in all of Season 1’s 10 episodes.

But there is also another big hint on Emma D’Arcy’s Instagram. D’Arcy will soon replace Milly Alcock in the role of Princess Rhaenyra, daughter of King Viserys. The transition is due to a serious time jump in Episode 6. The actor posted photos of the grown princess alongside her Uncle, Daemon, and her father, the King.

So, while Viserys will, at some point, end his reign, it does not appear that his destiny is coming too soon.

