‘House of the Dragon’ Theme Song: Fans Argue Whether They Should Have Kept the ‘Game of Thrones’ Opening

House of the Dragon finally introduced a theme song and full-length opening in episode 2. However, the fans are arguing over whether the creative team made the correct decision. House of the Dragon reused the Game of Thrones theme song but with new model animation. Here’s a look at what the fans had to say on social media after the second episode aired.

‘House of the Dragon’ theme song pulls from ‘Game of Thrones’ in episode 2

The first episode of House of the Dragon disappointed many fans with the absence of a real opening theme song. Rather, it simply featured the show’s dragon symbol and continued to play the episode. The second episode of the prequel series corrected that mistake and played the iconic theme song. However, it’s the exact same iconic song that audiences around the world couldn’t stop humming after HBO’s flagship series premiered in 2011.

However, House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 did showcase a whole new opening sequence to accompany the familiar theme song. It takes the audience on a journey through a model reminiscent of the Game of Thrones opening, but instead, it follows blood running through the Targaryen family tree, filled with important symbols that relate back to the characters.

‘House of the Dragon’ fans are mixed over recycled ‘Game of Thrones’ theme song

House of the Dragon fans can’t stop talking about the theme song in the opening credits. However, they couldn’t come to a consensus when it came to their reactions. Some loved hearing the song play from their television speakers once again, while others thought it was a “lazy” decision to bring it back.

Some viewers loved hearing the Game of Thrones theme song on House of the Dragon. One Twitter user wrote in all caps: “TURN IT UP.” Several other social media users agreed, explaining there isn’t a way to make the original theme any better, so might as well use it again. Another user wrote that it’s simply the theme of Westeros, which is where both series take place.

However, many other audiences didn’t love hearing the exact same theme song. One of the replies with the most likes wrote: “LAZY. This show should have its own score and opening credits. They are relying way too much on the original imo. It’s almost to the point of annoyance.”

‘Game of Thrones’ brand visibility

Further replies explained that it made sense for the Game of Thrones brand to bring the opening theme song back for the prequel. They compared it to other franchises, such as Star Wars and Marvel, which always include some of the same elements from one project to the next. As a result, Game of Thrones is simply expanding its universe with House of the Dragon, so any other theme song simply wouldn’t make any sense.

The team behind House of the Dragon did go through the trouble of creating a new opening graphic to accompany the recognizable theme song. As a result, it’s enough of a difference for many audiences to go with it. Nevertheless, it all comes down to whether audiences like to think of House of the Dragon as an installment in the franchise or its own unique entity.

