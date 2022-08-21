‘House of the Dragon’: Which Targaryen Forged the Iron Throne?

House of the Dragon will be the first Game of Thrones spinoff to premiere on HBO Max. And just like the original Westeros series, the new show will center around a fight for the Iron Throne. The prequel is set approximately three hundred years before Game of Thrones during a bloody Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. But will fans get to see the Iron Throne’s origin?

King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) in ‘House of the Dragon | Ollie Upton/HBO

‘House of the Dragon’ will feature the Iron Throne described in George R. R. Martin’s books

The images that HBO has shared of the Iron Throne from House of the Dragon have confirmed that it will look more like the one that George R. R. Martin described in his books instead of the one fans saw in Game of Thrones.

In a 2013 blog post titled “The Real Iron Throne,” Martin described the seat of power as “huge, hulking, black and twisted, with the steep iron stairs in front, the high seat from which the king looks DOWN on everyone in the court.”

Martin said that the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones wasn’t exactly what he had in mind when writing those words. But the images of the throne from House of the Dragon definitely fit his description.

Which Targaryen forged the Iron Throne?

Following his conquest of six of the Seven Kingdoms in Westeros, Aegon I Targaryen proclaimed himself to be their king, and he was crowned by the High Septon at Oldtown. He then proceeded to forge the Iron Throne — the seat of the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms — from “the melted, twisted, beaten, and broken blades surrendered by his enemies.”

According to the song, it took a thousand blades to make, heated by the dragonflame of Balerion, Aegon’s dragon. Even though the throne is “massive,” “ugly,” and “asymmetric,” it’s still a “symbol of conquest.” It is located within the Red Keep on a high platform in the throne room, and a table is located at the base for the small council.

Leaning back on the iron seat of the throne is impossible because of the fanged steel. But that was by design. Aegon I intended for the throne to be uncomfortable because he believed “a king should never sit easy.”

According to the stories, the Iron Throne is known for being dangerous to its occupants and is capable of killing a person. King Viserys I cut his left hand to the bone on the throne. And King Aerys II was cut so many times that he was known as “King Scab.”

King Maegor I Targaryen was actually found dead on the throne with his arms slashed open from his wrists to his elbows, plus a blade through his neck. Which led many to believe that he was killed by the throne itself.

Will fans see the origin story in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Even though House of the Dragon is set centuries before Game of Thrones, it’s unlikely that fans will see the forging of the Iron Throne in the upcoming prequel.

The new series is based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood, and begins with the reign of King Viserys Targaryen, the grandson of King Jaehaerys, who himself was the grandson of Aegon the Conqueror.

Of course, it’s possible that there could be flashbacks. But since the Dance of the Dragons is the focus of the story and not the Iron Throne origin, fans will likely have to settle for an already-forged new throne that is more faithful to Martin’s description.

House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, August 21 on HBO.

