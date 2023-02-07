‘How I Met Your Father’ Episode 3 Teases 1 Relationship’s Doom

Not all relationships are meant to last, especially in the world of How I Met Your Mother. Many different pairings, hookups, and breakups transpired in the original series, and the show’s legacy continues in the spinoff. How I Met Your Father features a group of 30-somethings living in New York, which means anything can happen. And one new piece of information in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3 might have revealed one couple’s fate.

Ashley Reyes as Hannah and Suraj Sharma as Sid | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Future Sophie reveals a fun fact about her friend group in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Episode 3

At the beginning of How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3, Future Sophie tells her son, “When you’re young and dating in New York, friends groups can become pretty incestuous. Now, this is kind of a spoiler, but by the time I turned 40, I had kissed literally all of my friends.”

So this means that Sophie kisses Valentina, Ellen, Jesse, Charlie, and Sid within the next 10 years. Of course, we know that Sophie and Jesse have kissed (and done a bit more than kissing), but we have yet to see Hilary Duff’s character lock lips with any of the other main characters.

Since Sophie and Valentina have been close friends for a while, they may have already kissed. However, the show has yet to confirm that theory. And as the episodes continue, the audience will have to keep an eye out for the smooches.

Do Sid and Hannah get a divorce in the future?

It’s possible that some of the kisses mentioned in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3 are platonic or result from dares or games. But since many fans hold firm to the theory that Sid is the father, we believe that the inevitable kiss between him and Sophie is not friendly.

And if a romantic connection forms between Sophie and Sid, he and Hannah will likely split.

If we’re honest, many signs pointed toward a divorce between Sid and Hannah prior to How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3. They have a long-distance marriage, which always puts a strain on a relationship. Plus, we’ve witnessed Hannah resent Sid for making impulsive decisions without her input.

In our opinion, it’s only a matter of time before Sid and Hannah split. And maybe afterward, he develops feelings for Sophie, and they kiss.

New episode of #HIMYF is now streaming! I'll swipe right on that. pic.twitter.com/3yd27idOq2 — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) February 7, 2023

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Episode 3 introduced a couple more mysteries and a new cast member

Not only did How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3 reveal that Sophie will have kissed all her friends in the next 10 years, but it also introduced two more mysteries and a new love interest.

Firstly, we learned from Future Sophie that Ellen gets a therapist. But somehow, Sophie will ruin “screw that up for her.” And later, Sophie placed her photo on a cab that drove away. But we know that the picture ends up back in her possession by the time Future Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father. So like the yellow umbrella in How I Met Your Mother, the photo is coming and going out of Sophie’s life.

And at the end of episode 3, Charlie meets a new woman. Thanks to the credits, we know her name is Courtney, and Shalini Bathina plays her.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 air Tuesdays on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.