‘How I Met Your Father’: Does Hilary Duff Know the Father’s Identity?

The question that every How I Met Your Father fan wants the answer to is — who is the father? Unfortunately, it will be a long time before we know his identity, but in the meantime, it’s fun to speculate about the show’s endgame. And perhaps the answer will change over time since Hilary Duff, who plays Sophie, claims that she doesn’t know who the father is in How I Met Your Father.

Hilary Duff as Sophie | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Hilary Duff swears she doesn’t know who the father is in ‘How I Met Your Father’

While doing press for How I Met Your Father Season 2, Hilary Duff explained to ET Canada the extent of what she knows about the show’s ending.

“Since I’m a producer, I do get episodes before everybody else, which is so braggy and awful,” Duff shared. “But the way that [the writers] protect them, you would think it was a Marvel movie, that I was dealing with Marvel footage. I just end up not watching them because I can’t get to them. It’s very locked up.”

The actor continued, “I don’t know who the father is. And to be honest with you, I don’t think our creators know. I think they have really good mapped-out visions of the seasons, but I don’t think that they are boxing themselves into any one person.”

Chris Lowell, who plays Jesse, added, “I’m excited to find out; when this is all over, I want to ask them, ‘How long did you have this? Or did you not at all?’ Because I could see either version.” And Tien Tran, who plays Ellen, agreed.

‘How I Met Your Father’ writers dispute Hilary Duff’s claims

Hilary Duff revealed that she doesn’t know the father’s identity, but she also claimed that the How I Met Your Father creators and showrunners — Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger — don’t have a set plan for the father reveal. However, they said the opposite during an interview with Streamrzine.

“Some answers that we have … we have a guy; we have a plan, and we have, sort of, our current working version of how we think this all wraps up,” Berger said. “The father is, I will say, learned from our years. Obviously, we make a plan, leave it a little bit fluid, and see what arises.”

So the writers “have a guy” in mind to be the father. But it sounds like they are also keeping their options open and will see where the story takes them. The one thing we know for sure is that Hilary Duff and the rest of the How I Met Your Father cast don’t know the father’s identity.

Sophie may have to take the "L" on this one. #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/uC1y3P83DO — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) February 10, 2023

Who are all the candidates for the father in ‘How I Met Your Father’?

During the How I Met Your Father series premiere, Future Sophie told her son that she met his father on the night Sid and Hannah got engaged.

At the time, that meant the father was either Jesse, Charlie, Sid, or Ian. However, a few episodes later, fans learned that Sophie had also met Drew, played by Josh Peck, at Pemberton’s. So it’s still possible (but, hopefully, unlikely) that the father is someone Sophie ran into that night, but we haven’t seen their meeting yet.

Sophie has expressed romantic feelings for Jesse, Ian, and Drew, so they could be good candidates to be the father. However, many fans are privy to the theory that Sid is the man in question, even though he married Hannah during the season 1 finale.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2, starring Hilary Duff, air Tuesdays on Hulu.