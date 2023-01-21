‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Spoilers Might Hint at 1 Cameo

The wait for How I Met Your Father Season 2 is almost over, and we are eager to see what adventures Sophie and the rest of the gang go on during their sophomore year. The first season was beyond epic for How I Met Your Mother fans. It included multiple cameos, including the iconic Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky. So how can season 2 top that? Well, fans have their theories.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from How I Met Your Father Season 2.]

Hilary Duff as Sophie and Francia Raisa as Valentina | Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

The first 11 episode titles of ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 leaked

How I Met Your Father Season 2 contains 20 episodes that Hulu will release weekly. And one fan shared the alleged leaked titles of the first 11 episodes on Reddit. They are:

Episode 1: “Cool and Chill”

Episode 2: “Midwife Crisis”

Episode 3: “The Reset Button”

Episode 4: “Pathetic Deirdre”

Episode 5: “Ride or Die”

Episode 6: “Universal Therapy”

Episode 7: “A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentina’s Day”

Episode 8: “Rewardishment”

Episode 9: “The Welcome Protocol”

Episode 10: “I’m His Swish”

Episode 11: “Daddy”

Now, of course, these titles are all subject to change before they premiere on Hulu. But one title did stick out to some fans — “Daddy.”

One Reddit user commented, “‘Daddy’ sounds like [Neil Patrick Harris] may be a guest.” And another fan added, “I hope so.”

Will Neil Patrick Harris return as Barney Stinson?

How I Met Your Mother fans are very familiar with Neil Patrick Harris, who starred as the polarizing Barney Stinson in the CBS series. He would often call himself “Daddy” in the original show. Plus, the series finale revealed that he had a daughter in 2020 after a one-night stand. So it’s not implausible to think that How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 11’s title refers to Barney. However, it’s unlikely.

In February 2022, Harris addressed the possibility of reprising his How I Met Your Mother role in the spinoff. According to People, the actor told Hilary Duff, “As for coming on your show (insert joke here), I worry. Barney’s antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he’s changed his ways or joined a nunnery (insert an insert joke here), not sure if it’s in anyone’s best interest.”

Duff replied, “I’m not sure how you feel about this, but I’m pretty sure Barney would … be in jail in 2022.”

So while not impossible, it’s doubtful that Harris will appear in How I Met Your Father Season 2. But perhaps other How I Met Your Mother characters might return.

Haaaave you met the father? Tune in to S2 on January 24 to find out. #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/PqaQEpG92k — Hulu (@hulu) January 17, 2023

When does ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 come out?

How I Met Your Father Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on Hulu.

The main cast from season 1 will return — Hilary Duff as Sophie, Chris Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen, and Suraj Sharma as Sid. Josh Peck is set to reprise his role as Drew in the second season, as well as Leighton Meester as Meredith. Plus, there will be multiple new guest stars, including Meghan Trainor, John Corbett, Mark Consuelos, and Constance Marie.

The first season of How I Met Your Father is available to stream on Hulu.