How Many Times Has ‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Won an Oscar?

Jessica Chastain’s Oscar-worthy performances continue to proliferate. Currently playing legendary country singer Tammy Wynette in Showtime’s George & Tammy, Chastain has a long history of making bold choices with her characters and bringing them to the screen with force.

Yet, while widely considered one of Hollywood’s best actors, the number of Chastain’s Oscars may surprise you.

Jessica Chastain’s Oscar-worthy performances

Chastain’s acting credits begin in 2004 when she was cast in several bit parts in television shows like ER and Veronica Mars. However, it was not until nearly 10 years later that Chastain’s breakout role came.

Playing Celia Foote in The Help, Chastain lit up the silver screen with her lovable, ditzy portrayal of a 1960s housewife. The role made her a star and secured Chastain’s first Oscar nomination.

Following The Help, Chastain has starred major films like Lawless, Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, The Martian, Molly’s Game, Ava, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, The 355, and The Good Nurse. Then, in 2021, Chastain returned to TV to join Oscar Isaac in the limited series Scenes From a Marriage. Now, she stars in another series, George & Tammy.

How many times has Jessica Chastain won an Oscar?

Though her resume is distinguished, Chastain has only one Oscar in her possession (IMDb). The actor was nominated in 2012 for her role in The Help, but her co-star Octavia Spencer took home the Oscar. The following year, Chastain was nominated for her work in Zero Dark Thirty but lost to Jennifer Lawrence, who took the award for Silver Linings Playbook.

It was not until this year Chastain’s Oscar finally came home. Nominated in 2021 for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Chastain won Best Supporting Actress in 2022.

Her portrayal of the famous evangelical televangelist, Tammy Faye Bakker (wife to Jim Bakker), is extraordinary. Chastain’s transformation took up to seven hours a day in makeup and prosthetics, during which the actor poured over videos of Bakker, as The New York Times reports. The actor’s diligence paid off, and Chastain won the Oscar.

Jessica Chastain with her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye | Patrick T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Showtime’s ‘George & Tammy’ stars Chastain as Tammy Wynette

When playing country-music star Tammy Wynette in Showtime’s George & Tammy, Chastain sees similarities between the Tammys. “They are both women doing extraordinary things in an environment that suppresses them,” Chastain explains to Vogue, “[they are] women who are defined by the men in their lives and break free from that.”

While George & Tammy won’t lead to another Oscar for Chastain — as a limited series, it is ineligible for the Academy Awards — the series may lead to similar recognition as 2021’s Scenes of a Marriage. A remake of Ingmar Bergman’s original, Chastain and Oscar Isaac starred in the brutally raw series leading to her nomination for a Golden Globe in 2022.

However, Chastain’s Oscar buzz may return with her recent Netflix film, The Good Nurse. Also starring Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse sees Chastain portray ICU nurse Amy Loughren in the true story of how her character brought down one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Charles Cullen.

In a collection of reviews cited by Cosmopolitan, both Redmayne and Chastain are suspected to be Oscar-bound once again.

