It was back in 2011 that the hit show Suits premiered, capturing the attention of millions. The popular legal drama ran until 2019 and has been a favorite among binge-watchers for years. While many were sad to see the show end, there is another reason to smile. It turns out that Suits has a spinoff series—here is how to watch it.

Why is ‘Suits’ suddenly so popular?

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on ‘Suits’ Season 2 | Robert Ascroft/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The last episode of Suits aired on Sept. 25, 2019, but to this day, fans never get tired of rewatching the show. According to USA Today, the show revolves around Mike Ross, portrayed by Patrick J. Adams, a genius underachiever hired by a top lawyer, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), at a New York firm even though he never went to law school. Together, they keep the secret that Ross is not an attorney, as everyone believes as they navigate and win cases together.

Starring actors including Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, and, of course, Meghan Markle, there has been a renewed interest in the show ever since it was acquired by Netflix. So, why is the legal drama suddenly so popular again four years after it ended?

BBC reports that the show has become Netflix’s most-watched series, and one fan feels that the show is why it is suddenly breaking streaming records, saying, “It’s such a good first episode that people probably stay to see what happens next. It’s an easy, entertaining show, which is why I am rewatching it again.”

‘Suits’ has a spinoff series

Fans were delighted by the spinoff series, Pearson, which first premiered in July 2019 and ran for 10 episodes. People reports that the show stars Gina Torres, Simon Kassianides, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chantel Riley, Isabel Arraiza, and Eli Goree. The show isn’t a legal drama, however. Instead, it is set in Chicago politics and originated in the Season 7 finale of Suits.

So, how can fans watch Pearson? It is exclusively available to stream on Peacock, with the announcement on the streaming service’s page saying, “The ‘Suits’ Cinematic Universe on Peacock is expanding. All 10 episodes of Pearson are now streaming.”

What is the spinoff about?

Those who have not seen Pearson may be wondering what to expect. The Suits spinoff certainly doesn’t disappoint, and revolves around the life of character Pearson, the former managing partner of Pearson Specter Litt, as she takes on the role of fixer for the corrupt mayor’s office after relocating from N.Y.C. to her native city of Chicago. Kassianides, who plays cop Nick D’Amato, said to People that “We are very aware of the fanbase and are very excited to show who the true Jessica Pearson is,” The actor added that “She gets involved in a world very different to “Suits’. It follows her personal journey and her world a lot more in detail.” He also called it a “huge privilege” to carry on the legacy of Suits with Pearson.

Torres exited Suits in Season 6, so it was a huge delight for fans to see her star in a spinoff of the beloved legal drama. Entertainment Weekly reports that she explains just how the spinoff is different from Suits, saying that “We’re much more interested in being reflective of what’s happening today and how it’s affecting society. Therefore, our background of Chicago is very important, because it’s a city — good, bad, and indifferent — representing all of that. So tonally, I would say it’s a little darker. Within all of that, there’s gallows humor.”