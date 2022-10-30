How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Seasons 1-4 Ahead of the Season 5 Premiere

Yellowstone Season 5 is getting close. But if you haven’t caught up with Taylor Sheridan’s western yet, there’s still time for a proper four-season binge. Here’s how to watch Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 4 ahead of the season 5 premiere.

Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Kevin Costner | Paramount

‘Yellowstone’ streaming deals were made years ago

Even though Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network, it’s not part of the lineup on their streamer Paramount+. A lot has happened in the world of TV and streaming since Yellowstone premiered in 2018. And the show is still locked into an old streaming deal that doesn’t fit with the current landscape.

When Sheridan’s western went into production over five years ago, the Paramount Network had just gone through a rebrand from Spike TV. The streaming service connected to Paramount at the time was CBS All Access, but it was getting ready to go through its own rebrand and turn into Paramount+.

It was a chaotic time, so Yellowstone ended up signing an exclusive streaming deal with NBC Universal’s streamer Peacock. Since that deal was made, CBS All Access turned into Paramount+ and Yellowstone became a massive hit.

Sheridan signed a new, huge nine-figure deal and put eight more projects into development — his work became the foundation for the company’s new streamer. There are a number of Yellowstone-related spin-offs coming soon — including 1923, 6666, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

Peacock is the streaming home of the Paramount hit

Fans can watch Yellowstone prequel 1883 on Paramount+, along with the upcoming prequel 1923. In fact, it will be the home of every Sheridan project when they’re released. But his flagship series stays on Peacock for now.

Fans can catch all four seasons on the streamer, which has a premium subscription option for $4.99 per month and a premium plus (commercial free) subscription for $9.99 per month. However, they are currently running a special where you can get an entire year of premium for just 20 bucks.

If you don’t have access to Peacock — or just really want to give Amazon more money — you can watch Yellowstone on Amazon Prime Video. Individual episodes are available for $2.99 each. Or, you can buy an entire season to download for $19.99.

Retailers like Walmart are also selling a box set of the first four seasons of Yellowstone that has a price tag around the $40 mark.

When will season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ premiere?

The Yellowstone Season 5 premiere date has been set for Sunday, November 13. It will be a super-sized season with 14 episodes, but the season will be split into halves with seven episodes each.

The premiere will be a special two-hour event on the Paramount Network, and the first half of the season will run through Christmas. Then, there will be a hiatus before the second half of the season airs in early 2023.

The first half of Yellowstone Season 5 will also be used to promote Sheridan’s expanded TV universe. Prequel 1923 will premiere in December on the Paramount Network after Yellowstone, before it moves exclusively to Paramount+. Fans can also expect some bonus episodes of 1883.

Finally, Sheridan has a new mob drama starring Sylvester Stallone titled Tulsa King that will premiere on the Paramount Network after the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. Then, it will also move exclusively to Paramount+.

