Hugh Grant Reveals Easter Egg From ‘Nauseating’ Notting Hill Scene

As much as audiences love to see actors disappear into a role, Hugh Grant has become a beloved star largely for sticking to the genre fans know him best for. Although Grant admits he wishes he had made some different career decisions over the years, the actor has consistently seen success in the world of romantic comedies. And in a recent interview, Grant acknowledged an Easter egg from one of his most popular entries in the genre: 1999’s Notting Hill.

Hugh Grant doesn’t understand the appeal of his movies like ‘Notting Hill’

Despite working in the industry for several years by that point, Grant landed his breakthrough role opposite Andie MacDowell in 1994’s Four Weddings a Funeral. Over the next decade or so, Grant would headline several more hit romantic comedies, including films like Nine Months, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Two Weeks Notice, and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

But the one that also leaves Grant wondering why it’s so popular is 2003’s Love Actually. That film has gained a divided response from fans in the two decades since it debuted. And Grant – who plays the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in the film – counts himself among those who seemingly don’t get it. In any case, it remains a holiday tradition and fan favorite.

Hugh Grant recently pointed out a ‘Notting Hill’ Easter egg

Much like Love Actually, Notting Hill is still considered one of Grant’s most popular films. Grant stars opposite Julia Roberts as a London bookseller and a famous movie star, respectively, who become unlikely lovers. And as Grant revealed in a recent Wired Autocomplete Interview, there’s a sly Easter egg late in the film that many Notting Hill fans might have missed.

“In that nauseating moment on the bench at the end, I’m reading Captain Corelli’s Mandolin by Louis de Bernières, which was going to be [the director’s] next film. So it’s a little in-joke from [filmmaker] Roger Michell.”

At the time of production on Notting Hill, director Roger Michell planned to adapt Louis de Bernières’ Captain Corelli’s Mandolin. However, the director reportedly suffered a heart attack and dropped out. Director John Madden (Shakespeare in Love) stepped in instead. And the film debuted in 2001 with Nicolas Cage and Penélope Cruz in the lead roles.

Both of Hugh Grant’s 2023 movies are not romantic comedies

Grant might be mostly known for romantic comedies, but the actor is capable of so much more. In 2023, in fact, he appears in a pair of new films, neither of which falls into his signature genre. In early 2023, he starred in director Guy Ritchie’s spy comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre opposite Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, and Cary Elwes.

Next, he stars in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis. The film – from Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley – is based on the popular tabletop role-playing game. But it remains to be seen if it will connect with mainstream audiences.